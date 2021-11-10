VIDEOS: Camera from the Mexican volcano Popocatepetl captures SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule on its return to Earth

The device was also seen from Mexico City, according to a video posted by a user on Twitter.

On Monday night, the camera of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) of Mexico that points to the Popocatépetl volcano captured the moment in which SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule entered Earth, on its return from a six-month mission. on the International Space Station (ISS).

The moment was recorded after 9:00 p.m. (local time) by the camera that monitors Popocatépetl’s activity from Tlamacas, in the State of Mexico, as published by the Twitter account Webcams de México (@webcamsdemexico).

The return to earth of the Crew Dragon capsule was also seen from Mexico City, according to a video posted by a Twitter user and confirmed by SkyAlert.

NASA and SpaceX reported that the capsule fell off the coast of Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, at 22:33 local time (03:33 UTC), as planned.

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, from NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration) arrived in the capsule; French Thomas Pesquet, from ESA (European Space Agency); and Akihiko Hoshide from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

The Crew-2 space mission has been carrying out scientific tasks since April. At 19:05 UTC on Monday, the capsule successfully undocked from the ISS.

Last week, it became known that the crew would be forced to wear diapers during their return trip due to a leak in the capsule toilet, a situation described by the crew as “suboptimal”, but manageable.