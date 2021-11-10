VIDEO: US Bombers Participate in Joint Air Exercises with the Royal Australian Air Force

Two US long-range B-1B Lancer bombers participated in joint air exercises with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the Australian Defense Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The North American planes flew more than 6,000 kilometers from Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, flew over the Australian Top End region and carried out an emergency deployment training exercise at the RAAF base in the city of Darwin. His mission included training with Australian aviators, who flew P-8A Poseidon and KC-30A aircraft.

“This is important to maintaining the global range capability of the bombers and is based on the commitment of the [foro] AUSMIN 2021 to continue improving military cooperation and interoperability between our two nations, “the text states.

For his part, the director general of the Australian Air and Space Operations Center, Stephen Chappell, said that the exercises allowed crews from both countries to rehearse various combat mission profiles. This includes “practicing interaction in complex and realistic environments” and improving “interoperability to coordinate, plan and monitor these missions from headquarters located more than 8,000 kilometers away.”

“Although we conducted similar long-distance collaborative trainings in the past, this event was different because they performed a set of tasks that were compatible with each other,” Chappell summarized.