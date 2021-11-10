US Space Force locates unknown object orbiting Chinese satellite

The 18th Space Control Squadron (18 SPCS) of the US Space Force has detected a mysterious object orbiting alongside the Chinese satellite Shijian-21, which was launched last October. reports the SpaceNews portal.

The object was detected on November 1 and the US Space Force has listed it as a “apogee boost engine“(AKM), assigning it the name ‘2021-094C’. According to the official version of Beijing, the Shijian-21 is intended to test mitigation technology of space debris.

AKMs are used in some satellite launches to reduce the tilt of their transfer orbit and move to geostationary orbit, and satellites sometimes eject them. According to the media, the mysterious object and Shijian-21 are together in geostationary orbit.

Clandestine counterspace activities

For now the true objective is unknown of the Shijian-21 and his ‘traveling companion’. It is not clear if 2021-094C is actually an AKM or if it is part of an experiment related to counterspace operations. SpaceNews reports that this object could be used to perform location and proximity tests, refueling or manipulation with a robotic arm.

In 2018, China launched the Tongxin Jishu Shiyan-3 satellite, which had a similar companion. The two space gadgets they maneuvered in a coordinated way and carried out different operations, including the identity fraud, in an attempt to confuse the space tracking networks of other countries.

