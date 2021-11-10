up to 57% discount on Smart TV screens for Good End

A selection of the best offers on Smart TV screens from El Buen Fin

You can find discounts of up to 57% on some models

Big brands like Samsung, LG and Sony continue to set the pace

Smart TV screens are undoubtedly the star products of the Good End. The problem is that there are so many numbers ‘dancing’ around you with discounts that we understand that it can be overwhelming to find the television that you are really looking for and that best suits your budget and your needs.

Don’t worry, because here we are going to make it very, very easy. How could it be otherwise, we have compiled the most interesting Smart TV screen models that reach the Amazon catalog with a more than considerable discount.

TCL brings the biggest discounts

Screen TCL 65 “4K Smart TV QLED 65Q637 Android TV (2020). Photo: amazon.com.mx

TCL has surprised us with unbeatable discounts during this first day of Good End 2021. This Chinese brand, which has always stood out for offering smart screens with a really good balance between quality and price, wants to break it this year more than never with these models that have already been placed among the best sellers on Amazon, and we are not surprised:

Samsung Smart TV on sale

Samsung Smart TV. Photo: Samsung

To begin with, we have the Samsung models, which with a 22% discount leaves us high-end models like this 2021 screen with QLED technology.

It is the QN60Q60, a spectacular 60-inch model with a QLED panel that manages to reach its lowest historical price on Amazon, so we are talking about a spectacular offer.

But the Samsung screen that is selling like hot cakes right now is this 50 “Crystal UHD 4K model from 2021, which offers a super discount of 35%

Another great offer is this 32-inch model with 4K resolution and QLED panel, a 2019 Smart TV that arrives in renewed format and that with an 8% discount goes down to $ 8,999 pesos, a spectacular price for a TV of its characteristics.

LG Smart TV deals

LG NanoCell

With a 15% and 18% discount, these LG models offer 4K resolution, webOS operating system and support for AirPlay2, HDR10 and HLG. It is a screen of very good performance that with a medium profile aims to offer high-end qualities without scaring you with its price. Now that you enjoy this discount, it is a great opportunity to get it. It is available in 43 and 50 inches.

Sony Smart TV on sale

Sony A8 OLED

Another one that could not miss the appointment is Sony, which with a series of discounts is offering top-of-the-range models at fantastic prices. The best example is the Sony 48A9S OLED, a model with 48-inch OLED technology that promises an unbeatable visual experience. Its price drops to $ 25,999 pesos, a spectacular amount for a TV in this category.

We will also find a model from 2021 with 4K resolution, HDR and a screen size of 50 inches. This Sony 50X80J drops to $ 14,999 pesos with a discount of no less than 39%, a promotion that is directly telling you “buy me.”

Other TV offers for the Good End

HiSense 58H6500G Smart TV. Photo: Amazon

Among the millions of discounted products available at El Buen Fin, we have selected these Smart TVs, which seem to us to be very complete models and with prices that have never been reached before.

