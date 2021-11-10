Unsolved Medical Mysteries Still Baffling Scientists

Medicine is characterized by rapid advances. However, despite progress, there are still many medical conditions and mysteries that leave experts wondering.

Here are four of the most puzzling medical mysteries ever reported, all of which remain unsolved.

Mermaid syndrome (sirenomelia)

Mermaid syndrome is a rare and fatal multisystemic congenital deformity characterized by fusion of the lower extremities. Which makes them look like a mermaid tail.

According to a case study published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports in April. Sirenomelia occurs in approximately one in every 60,000-70,000 pregnancies and is associated with urogenital and gastrointestinal malformations.

The authors note that the etiology of the condition remains unknown. But there are two hypotheses about how it arises. Some believe that sirenomelia is the result of faulty blastogenesis. Which leads to a deterioration in the formation of flow structures. Others believe that the condition develops due to abnormal vascular patterns, based on the fact that in most cases of sirenomelia. Fetuses have only one umbilical artery, as opposed to the typical two. However, most of the mechanisms involved remain unclear.

Much superior autobiographical memory

Those with much superior autobiographical memory (HSAM) are the closest real-life examples of having “photographic memory.” HSAM patients can recall almost anything in their lives in meticulous detail, from events they have witnessed to conversations they have had. Jill Price received the first official HSAM diagnosis in 2006. According to an article in Reader’s Digest, if you gave her a date, she could tell you exactly what day of the week it fell.

As the authors of a study published in Brain Connectivity in May noted, the neural mechanisms of HSAM are not yet understood. The research aimed to explore the neurobiology of the condition, using functional magnetic resonance imaging to examine the brain of a 20-year-old with HSAM, along with the brains of 16 people with normal autobiographical memory.

They found that HSAM is “associated with increased expression of neural pathways that support memory coding, retrieval, and processing, but also with reduced expression of patterns typically involved in information control and metacognition.” However, the study did not explain why or how certain people develop the condition.

Stiff person syndrome

According to information from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Patients with stiff person syndrome (SPS) experience random changes in muscle stiffness in the trunks and extremities. As well as a greatly increased sensitivity to noise, emotional distress and other stimuli. which can cause muscle spasms. SPS patients often end up functionally disabled or virtually paralyzed, and many stay home because unexpected external noises can cause spasms.

While researchers have established that SPS affects twice as many women as men and is commonly associated with autoimmune diseases (such as diabetes or thyroiditis), the causes of the condition remain unknown.

Morgellons disease

Morgellons disease looks like something out of a body horror movie. Patients report that they feel like something crawls or itches on their skin, and the condition is characterized by the appearance of tiny fibers or other particles from patients’ sores.

According to information provided by the Mayo Clinic, other symptoms can include fatigue, trouble concentrating, short-term memory loss, and depressed moods. Some doctors believe that the condition is based on delusions and can treat it with cognitive behavioral therapy, antidepressants, antipsychotic drugs, and counseling. Likewise, after conducting a study with 115 Morgellons patients, the CDC found that most of the fibers were made from cotton. The agency concluded that “it is not caused by an infection or parasites” and has “an unexplained skin disease.”

On the other hand, some research has found possible links between Morgellons and Borrelia spirochete infection. But more research is required to establish a firm cause for the condition.

Related Notes:

Vaccinated people are 16 times less likely to die from COVID-19

Medications for diabetes can improve kidney function

Calm; an app to take care of your mental health from your cell phone