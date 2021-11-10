Unrecognizable! This is how Caleb Plant currently looks after his fight with Canelo Álvarez

Saúl Canelo Álvarez struck down the American in round 11 and the accurate blows left marks on the face of “Sweets Hands.” (Photo: USA Today Sports)

Saul Canelo Alvarez comes from achieving one of the most important goals in the history of Mexican boxing after being the first Undisputed World Champion at 168 pounds after beating Caleb Plant by knockout in round eleven. On the other hand, more than 48 hours after the fight, the American fighter published a photo and his face is unrecognizable after the fight with the Mexican.

The clash between the tapatío and the fighter of Tennessee marked one of the most important days of 2021 after having unified the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring World Titles. The fighter of Eddy reynoso He had to struggle to find and be able to impact a moving American fighter who played his cards very well to play a worthy role in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, eleven rounds had to pass for Canelo Alvarez could end the fight before a Caleb Plant who played the counterattack to leave the Mexican without answers. Despite this, it was the legs that ended up closing the fight since there the Guadalajara man was able to find victory on the fast track.

In a long fight, where the power blows did not appear, it seemed that the American was leaving with his face. However, more than 48 hours of the fight, “Sweets Hands “ He published a photo in which he can see the damage on his face after what happened on November 6.

Photo: Instagram / CalebPlant

Caleb Plant broke the silence after the fight

On the eve, Caleb Plant He broke the silence on his social networks and made it clear that he is motivated to return to the ring. “I have bent most of the world to my will and I have done it with nothing but passion and skill. I’ll be right back. I showed that I belong to the highest level and I will be world champion again. I’ve never been afraid to go big or go out with my shield. Thanks to all the fans and all my followers “, the American expressed on Instagram.

