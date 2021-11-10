Uber Eats delivery man accused of harassing woman – Kudasai

Uber Eats has run into trouble after a delivery man sent a love letter to a customer, and in early November it was revealed that the company had informed its delivery staff of the “guidelines”That prohibit personal contact with customers. The Japanese portal Lawyers News contacted one of the company’s distributors, who confirmed that he received this communication dated November 3 of this year.

He said that if you violated the “Uber Eats Community Guidelines“Like dealing cards, they could suspend your account and your employment contract. Any unnecessary contact or communication with the store staff or with the customer once the delivery has been completed constitutes a nuisance that violates the “Uber Eats Community Rules“. The statement asks the delivery men not to write to them, or contact customers on social media, or visit them or ask to meet them in person.

Why is Uber Eats issuing these releases in Japan? The situation dates back to the end of October, when the television station TV Asahi reported the case of an alleged distributed who was harassing a woman. The case escalated to the point where the man showed up at the woman’s home and left her a letter, which wrote the following:

«Pleased to meet you. I’m sorry to write to you so suddenly. I only met you face to face the other day when I delivered an order for Uber Eats. I’m curious, so I salute you! Uber Eats is a hobby that I practice on my days off from work or late at night. Although if you use it frequently, it is likely that you do not remember me due to so many delivery men there are. When it comes to features, you probably remember your McDonald’s delivery man talking nonchalantly to you and sanitizing himself frequently. That’s me! If you want, we can go out to dinner together. Or I can bring you the food without having it through Uber Eats! I am looking forward to meeting you more. But if you don’t, you can ignore me!».

Source: Livedoor News

© LINE Corporation