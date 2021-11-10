Tuca Ferretti: I am not homophobic, the jokes from before are not liked anymore

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.11.2021





And the novel continues around Ricardo Ferretti, the FC Juárez coach who on his return to the Nuevo León University Stadium made headlines for a extracancha theme when using the word “fags” in his conversation with reporters, with whom he claims to have a “special relationship” after so many years directing Tigres.

Interviewed by David Faitelson, the Tuca Ferretti categorically stated that he is not homophobic nor does he have problems with people’s sexual preferences, so he regretted that “a joke” like those he did so many times with the royal press, he would take it the wrong way.

“I have no homophobic problem, no way. I have always been someone serious, but with those who I have some confidence I am a joker, I tell jokes. What I interpret is that the jokes from before, now are no longer valid. At no time was it intended to offend someone, I apologize if it affected someone, but I insist that I have no problems with anyone, “said the veteran helmsman.

“I insist that I do not have homophobic problems and my comment was never in a homophobic sense. If anyone in journalism knows me, it is you, David, and you know that I have no problems with that. Maybe I accept that it was inappropriate and I will be more careful for future interviews in Monterrey, “he added.

‘They do punish me, but others speak and nothing happens’

Reiterating his apologies for the comments “taken out of context” after the Tigres’ defeat of the Braves, Ferretti ended his talk for ESPN assuring that he will abide by any measure that Liga MX imposes, although left in the air to be measured with the same stick to all the characters.