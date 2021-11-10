Traditional indigenous medicine is in danger with reforms to the Health Law

In December 2018 Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the first elected president who received from the 68 original peoples of Mexico the Staff of Command, a symbol that represents respect for the acceptance of the position and the good government of the peoples and for the peoples . Today that commitment seems to be threatened according to various groups who assure that traditional indigenous medicine is in danger since it wants to “regulate, use and take advantage of”, through an opinion that seeks to standardize its practices under the rules of hegemonic medicine.

“Words and commitment are very important to us, but today it is not being fulfilled,” says Griselda Isabel Soriano Carreño, a traditional doctor and member of the Autonomous Mexican Network of Traditional Doctors and Midwives.

Our traditional medicine is based not only on working the physical, but also the spiritual and the emotional; They are psychologists, companions, and they are the ones who take care of the town. They are what they know as the universe rotates and how we rotate together with it, we talk with the water and the other elements, that learning through the years has been preserved, but if it is regulated in the intended terms, this traditional medicine will tend to disappear ” .

History of the problem

On April 21, 2021, an opinion was approved in the Chamber of Deputies that proposes modifications to the General Health Law on traditional and complementary medicine, this approval was given without any consultation to indigenous peoples and communities and that same day it was referred to the Chamber of Senators, specifically to the Health Commission. “It is evident that before the end of the last legislature there was a lot of pressure from private interests for the approval of this Law,” Fanny Escobar Melo, from the health research group of the Autonomous University of Mexico City, told El Economista . “The approval was given in the dark.”

Upon learning of the situation, various groups began to create forums and generate a detailed analysis to explain how the seven articles and an addition to the General Health Law severely affected the rights of the peoples and generated a questionable space of appropriation of ancient knowledge about their healing practices.

This is how on September 16, several groups of traditional doctors and midwives, civil society groups and academics published a petition addressed to the president of the Chamber of Senators, Olga Sánchez Cordero, through Change.org. In this document they request that the opinion be rejected without the possibility of amendments, because in the voice of Soriano Carreño, “the traditional way of delivering knowledge cannot be institutionalized. desk can’t figure out what this means? ”.

Meeting with the Legislative

Precisely on the International Day of Traditional Medicine, last October 22, they held a meeting with Sánchez Cordero to deliver the analysis prepared by specialists in the field, accompanied by 9 statements from various organizations, including academic institutions, in addition to the results of the virtual campaign, with more than 22,000 signatures.

The representatives assure that the cited opinion is unconstitutional for two reasons: The first, procedural, since the prior, free and informed consultation of indigenous, Afro-Mexican and comparable peoples and communities was omitted, a fundamental requirement to determine the consent or rejection of the reform proposal. The second, for violating the provisions of Article 2 of the Constitution regarding the recognition of self-determination and autonomy of indigenous, Afro-Mexican and comparable peoples and communities.

After the meeting, Sánchez Cordero said that the Chamber of Senators will open dialogue tables on the content of the opinion in question, to analyze the risks and possible effects that its approval would cause. For the collectives, more is needed than simply discussing the opinion, as they assure that originally it violates the rights of the peoples, so they will continue to raise their voice and demonstrate against this opinion. “That the legislators and the president understand that we are a country with enormous diversity.” If the opinion is advanced, the way of protection could also be sought “, the groups maintain, after the meeting in the Senate.

Some of the participating organizations are:

Organization of Indigenous Doctors of the State of Chiapas

Traditional Indigenous Doctors of the State of Nayarit

House of Traditional Medicine Ixchel

Autonomous Mexican Network of Traditional Doctors and Midwives

Health Research Group of the Autonomous University of Mexico City

Calpulli Yaollin Ehecatl

University Program for the Studies of Cultural Diversity and Interculturality, PUIC-UNAM

National Union of Professors of Scientific Research and Teaching of the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

nelly.toche@eleconomista.mx