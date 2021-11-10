Toyota Avanza 2022, characteristics, photos and information of its new generation

The Toyota Avanza 2022 It’s ready. For your new generation, the small seven-passenger van shows its most important evolution to date, with a completely new platform, a stronger safety proposition and a level of equipment to meet the new needs of its customers.

Its radical transformation starts from the design. The Toyota Avanza 2022 adopts a fresher style and genetics similar to the latest releases of the brand, including a good-sized grill and horizontal skulls. Along grows 20.5 cm – in total it measures 4,395 mm – to better accommodate third row passengers and compete more comfortably with the proposed Suzuki Ertiga and Mitsubishi Xpander.

Versatility remains one of its strongest points. Added to the increase in size is a new seating configuration, which allows joining the first and second rows, or the second and third rows, to create a kind of room while the car is stopped.

The most important novelty is in its guts. The Toyota Avanza 2022 abandons the ladder-type chassis – similar to that of a pick-up – to adopt a monocoque architecture and front-wheel drive, derived from the DNGA platform from Daihatsu, which in turn comes from Toyota’s TNGA. This ensures better ride quality and a higher level of safety in the event of an accident.

In terms of security, the Toyota Avanza 2022 it also takes an important leap. At least in Indonesia, where it is first introduced, all versions include electronic stability control, ABS brakes and front airbags. The highlight is found in the most equipped version, which integrates side and curtain-type airbags, and a complete suite of driving aids: Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Brake, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Monitor.

The top of the range integrates 6 airbags, autonomous emergency brake and more driving aids.

When it comes to comfort, the equipment it is also complete. Throughout the range it offers infotainment with a 7 to 9 “screen, smart key, LED headlights, multiple USB charging ports, automatic climate control, audio controls behind the wheel, among others.

Finally, when it comes to engines, the Toyota Avanza 2022 offers two options in Indonesia. A 1.3-liter 98 hp engine – with little chance of reaching Mexico – or a 106 hp, 101 lb-ft 1.5-liter engine, available with a five-speed manual transmission or a new CVT automatic transmission.

The presentation of the new generation of Avanza took place in Indonesia, where it is manufactured, and will gradually reach the markets where this model already has a presence. We can wait for her in Mexico during the first half of 2022, with an increase in price, but also in quality, safety and size, to compete head-on against Ertiga and Xpander.