Tom Hanks’ Tesla Model S up for auction: an exclusive unit that left the factory in a unique color – Trivia – Hybrids and Electric

The British auction house Bonhams will put up for auction in the coming days part of the collection of one of the most beloved and charismatic actors on an international level. Is about Tom Hanks, who has wanted to get rid of three of his cars, including an electric car, a Tesla Model S that will surely be one of the few units that has left the Tesla factory in a color that is not that of the official color palette of the brand.

In addition to the electric car in question, the actor has also decided to get rid of a classic car, a Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 whose manufacture dates back to 1980, while the third is a more current and less exclusive Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat than the one. The actor acquired to tow the caravan in which he has surely spent a large part of his life during filming.

Attending the Tesla Model S that has captured our attention, more specifically it is a Tesla Model S P85D, which was the most exponential version of the American electric car when the actor acquired it in 2015.

Tom Hanks’ Tesla Model S.

If belonging to Tom Hanks were not already an exclusive fact, this unit it is finished in “British Racing Green”, the legendary British racing green, which according to the American actor is his favorite color. The paint is complemented by a cream leather-lined interior and wood trim.

In total, this exclusive unit has traveled 13,445 miles, which is equivalent to almost 22,000 kilometers, a figure that reveals that it has not been subjected to intense use, since it barely adds an average of 3,600 kilometers for each year of life since it was released. in 2015.

Given the conditions of origin and color combination of this particular electric car, the Bonhams house hopes to achieve a final bid that is between the 59,000 and 84,000 euros. Currently, a Tesla Model S P85D is priced second-hand in the United States between $ 30,000 and $ 45,000, so Tom Hanks’ unit will hit the market with a price that could double that of a typical Tesla Model S.

Tom Hanks’ Tesla Model S.

The auction house in charge of finding the highest bid for the actor’s cars has commented, which will be from August 13 when you can choose to make an offer for any of the actor’s three cars, and more specifically during the Monterey This year’s Car Week. Of course, the three cars are signed by Tom Hanks himself to attest that for some time in his life they have belonged to the legendary actor’s garage.