Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie join the new Wes Anderson

This is not the first time that Johansson has worked with the director of “The great Budapest hotel”, but it will be his on-camera debut with him, as he previously lent his voice for the author’s 2018 stop-motion animated film, “Isle of dogs”.

In the case of Tom Hanks, the actor will join the film with a role that according to his agents is small but very important.

Last week Margot robbie confirmed his participation in the film, with a supporting role, which is common in the director’s choral films. The actress has just finished the new movie of David O. Russell, is filming “Babylon” from Damien chazelle (“Wiplash”) with Brad Pitt, and after finishing her participation in the Anderson film she will be Barbie for a future movie of Warner Bros.

Anderson is expected to finish filming in late September, just in time for the October release of his latest film, “The French Chronicle.”

Recently, the leading actress of “Black widow”, the Marvel film franchise, sued Disney for alleged breach of contract due to the mode of release of the film, released simultaneously in theaters and through the streaming platform Disney +.