Tom Hanks chooses the 3 favorite movies of his career

MADRID, 10 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

No one doubts that Tom Hanks is one of the most established actors on the current Hollywood scene. Winner of two Oscars, seven Emmys, four Golden Globes and two Actors Guild Awards, he has starred in iconic films such as ‘Big’, ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Something to remember’ or ‘The green Mile’.

With almost a hundred titles behind him, the interpreter has not hesitated to talk about the three performances of his career of which you feel most satisfied. It has been on The Bill Simmons Podcast where the actor from ‘Captain Phillips’ and ‘The Pentagon Archives’ has revealed what those three are. The funny thing is that there is a title that nobody expects.

With iconic ribbons like ‘One, two, three … Splash!‘,’ This house is a ruin ‘or ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and winner of two consecutive Oscars for ‘Philadelphia’ and the aforementioned ‘Forrest Gump’; Hanks has revealed that his three favorite films are ‘They give the blow’, ‘Castaway’ and ‘The cloud atlas’. It was precisely the choice of the latter, from the film by the Wachowski sisters, that has attracted attention.

Directed by Penny Marshall in 1992, ‘They give the blow’ It is considered one of the mythical films of the sports genre. “Basically I spent the whole summer playing baseball“said the actor, also highlighting that the production allowed him to be with his family.

In the case of the tape Robert Zemeckis 2000, Hanks notes that he had “daring adventures” when filming ‘Castaway’. Among them, one that almost ended his life, one wound that became seriously infected it even forced him to enter the hospital.

Regarding the Wachowski film, ‘The cloud atlas’Although it was a commercial failure and critics received it quite regularly, Hanks wanted to value the interpretive work that was there. “[Trabajé] with fantastic people who were just trying to do the best work in a deep production … in which we create magic“, he stressed.