Today is Jack Nicholson’s birthday and we leave you the 5 best interpretations

John Joseph “Jack” Nicholson, was born on April 22, 1937 in New Jersey City. With a strong family history, and a secret that would be revealed already when he was a recognized actor, from childhood he knew that he wanted to belong to the world of movies.

When he finished high school in June 1954, Jack began the process to obtain a driver’s license. To his surprise, the state administration informed him that he did not have a birth certificate, which for legal purposes “did not exist.” Ethel May went out of her way by submitting an information form on the young man’s place of birth and his parentage that allowed her to obtain her driver’s license, and she did not attach great importance to the subject.

However, twenty years later, being already a consecrated actor, he received an anonymous letter with surprising information about his family, to confirm the veracity of the letter he went to his sister Lorraine who assured him of the anonymous content. And his true identity.

The actor grew up believing that his family constitution was based on his mother Ethel May and Father John Nicholson along with his two sisters, June and Lorraine. However, she would discover that her mother was not such, but that June was the product of a teenage hug with a boy she never saw again and, therefore, the one she believed to be her mother was her grandmother and Lorraine her aunt.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on the subject, he said: “I was very impressed by his ability [la de June] to keep the secret. He did great things for me. I mean, I don’t have to question the abortion issue. It is an open and closed case as far as I am concerned. As an illegitimate child born in 1937, during the Depression, into an unstructured lower-middle-class family, you were an automatic candidate for abortion. So for me it’s very easy: I don’t need to get into the debate of when does it come to life. And I am very happy to be out of this, because it is not an easy matter. ”

In 1955 he began to work as an administrative assistant in the animation department of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. In exchange for a salary of $ 30 a week, he had to take care of such routine tasks as alphabetizing the letters received from Tom and Jerry’s fans. While working, he studied drama at the Players Ring Theater. There he forged friendship with some film directors. And the rest is history, Nicholson is one of the actors with the most presence and character who knew how to give life to the toughest, most tender, psychopathic and obsessive characters in the history of cinema.

And without a doubt one of the great favorites of the academy. To celebrate his birthday we leave you his 5 best performances … or better 6 because they are all brilliant.

Easy ryder (1962)









One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (1975) or Caught with no way out as we know it in Latin America.









The glow (1980)









Batman (1989)









Matter of honor (1992)









Best Impossible (1997)