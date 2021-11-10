Titan, which could sustain life, is about to collide with Saturn

Researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research found that Titan, the largest moon in Saturn and that, according to studies, could host life, it would end up impacting with the ringed planet.

The scientists came to this conclusion after carrying out several simulations on the behavior of the satellite, where they also determined that it could be ejected from the solar system.

The conclusions of the investigation showed that because the orbit of Titan moves away, it affects the rotation of

Saturn

causing it to oscillate faster on its axis. This could cause the ringed planet to tilt up to 90 degrees.

In such a situation, the orbit of Titan would expand until gravitational forces destabilize its trajectory, resulting in two possible scenarios: that Titan ends up expelled from the solar system or ends up falling directly into Saturn.

Destabilization of Titan it would have repercussions on the entire satellite system of the ringed planet, causing more ejections or collisions between moons. Everything will depend on how the influence it has on the inclination of Saturn.

Titan, the most Earth-like satellite

Observations from the Hubble telescope, NASA’s Cassini mission, and the European Space Agency’s Huygens space probe, have allowed scientists to distinguish similarities between Titan and planet Earth.

The atmosphere of this satellite exerts a pressure 1.5 times greater than that registered on Earth, which allows meteorological phenomena similar to those seen on the blue planet to develop.

One of these similarities is the existence of seasons or seasons, caused by the presence of precipitations and clouds formed in the troposphere, which presents conditions for the three states of matter to exist and that allows the existence of rains, rivers, lakes and seas.

Can Titan harbor life?

However, these similarities do not mean that Titan can host

life

, as it presents conditions that could be lethal for humans. Due to the greenhouse effect in its atmosphere, in addition to the little solar radiation that reaches the satellite, the temperatures that predominate on its surface are -180º C.

The coldest place on Earth, located in the town of Oymyakon, in Siberia, has low temperatures of only -71º C.

