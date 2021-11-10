Tips to eat a healthy diet and prevent breast cancer

Breast cancer is a type Cancer It is formed in the cells of the breasts and is currently one of the most commonly diagnosed in women. According to the information presented by the National Institute of Public Health, each year there are 1.38 million new cases and 458 thousand deaths in the world from breast cancer. In our country, this disease represents one of the main causes of death in women and has been increasing alarmingly, mainly due to its late diagnosis.

For some years, the month of October has been established as the pink month, which has the objective of prevent it and help all those women who suffer from it. Currently, a large number of funds and associations have been created that seek to support women and raise awareness for early diagnosis. Although the most advisable thing is to carry out a check-up once a year, it has also been identified that the good nutrition can be an ideal way to prevent it.

According to data from the American Cancer Society, a healthy weight and diet could help reduce risk, contrary to what would happen if you have being overweight or obese. For this reason it has been studied in a great way, that a low fat diet It could be a great option to reduce the risk of suffering from it, even if you had it, you would have a reduction in reoffending.

In a study carried out it is explained that 25% reduction in daily calories, a lower risk of suffering from it was found, however, they would still need even more studies to determine that this could be a concrete option to reduce the risks. Within the situation, it has been ruled that the highest number of intakes in terms of nutrients, may be ideal for this, perhaps the high intake of fruits being the most recommended.

recommendations

For these preventive cases, it is highly recommended to carry out diets rich in

Vegetables Fruits Whole grains Chicken Fish.

The foods they recommend avoiding at all costs are:

Sugars Fats More refined red meats (beef, pork and lamb) Processed meats (bacon, hot dogs, cold cuts, and hot dogs)

Refering to soy, which has been a topic of conversation for years, it has been stressed that it is not a danger in its ingestion, both to suffer it or to relapse. However, it has not turned out the same for soy supplements or isoflavones has not been so clear, therefore, its intake should be taken care of.