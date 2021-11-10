







‘Till Death: Till Death Do Us Part’ is the first feature film directed by SK Dale, which will arrive in Spanish cinemas on November 12 by the hand of Vertex Cinema.

Synopsis

After a romantic evening at her secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) wakes up handcuffed to her late husband (Eoin Macken). Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight hitmen to escape her husband’s twisted scheme.

The team

East horror thriller is the director’s first feature film SK Dale, who had previously directed four short films: ‘Soul Trader’, ‘Beyond the Water’s Edge’, ‘The Coatmaker’ and ‘Tommy’.

It is starring Megan fox (‘Jennifer’s Body’, ‘Transformers’), which they accompany Eoin Macken (‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’, ‘The Forest of Suicides’), Aml ameen (‘The butler’, ‘The maze runner’), Callan mulvey (‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’) and Jack roth (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’).

Address: SK Dale.

Year: United States, 2021.

Distribution: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth.

Production: Millennium Media, Brave Carrot, Campbell Grobman Films.

Distribution: Vertex Cinema.

Premiere: November 12, 2021.

Advertising cookies to view the content. “Data-cli-src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/vIYgVHqWGxk?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=es-ES&autohide=2&wmode=transparent “allowfullscreen =” true “style =” border: 0; “sandbox =” allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation “>

You may also like