This new edition of Windows will focus on competing with Chrome OS in the education sector

Microsoft just announced the launch of a new version of Windows 11 that will accompany the ‘Pro’ and ‘Home’ versions: its name is Windows 11 SE, we had been hearing rumors about it since June and now disembarks to face the Chrome OS of Google Chromebooks, so it will be allocated only in low-cost school laptops.

Although an “S mode” had previously existed in Windows 10 that sought to guarantee the stability of school systems by restricting the installation of applications only to those present in the Microsoft Store, this experiment was abandoned because it brought little more than frustration to those responsible for schools at a time when the number of applications available it was much smaller than now.





There was already a ‘Windows 98 SE’ years ago, but in that case ‘SE’ was only a reference to ‘Second Edition’

Rather, Microsoft retakes with Windows 11 S an approach similar to that announced for Windows 10X before it was canceled by the launch of the new Windows. In this way, the year and a half invested by the company in talking with students and teachers about the changes they demand in the computers in their classrooms are also reflected in this new edition.

Thus, while the system will be optimized for use with MS Edge, MS Office and all other Microsoft cloud services, it will be open to many more third-party applications. In the words of Paige Johnson, Microsoft’s director of educational marketing,

“Windows 11 SE is also compatible with third-party applications, including Zoom and Chrome, because we want to give schools the option to use what works best for them.”

What changes will a user of this version notice?

The way you use the applications will change with respect to the ‘standard’ editions of Windows … but not much: these will always start in full screen mode, and the six layouts available in those will be reduced, in the case of Windows 11 SE, to just two; in addition, many sections of ‘settings’ of the applications will be simplified.



Windows 11 Pro (top) and Windows 11 SE (bottom).

Too widgets section will disappear (Microsoft has discovered that it distracts students from the center of a school environment), and MS ## Edge will allow by default the use of Google Chrome extensions (widely used in school environments thanks to the impact of Chromebooks); let’s add to that the automatic backup of documents to OneDrive and a stand for offline use of it.

On the other hand, it will be the ICT administrators of the schools who decide which applications are installed on each computer; updating of each one of them can be done silently outside of school hours.



This is what Windows 11 SE looks like.

Although there are several companies that will produce the type of low-cost laptop that Windows 11 SE is targeting (Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, Positivo…), Microsoft is also thinking about its own Surface Laptop SE. For both options, Microsoft has sought to optimize the new operating system for its operation with a minimum of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB in storage devices.

Microsoft expects Windows 11 SE-equipped notebooks to begin to reach American educational settings later this year and early next year.