This is the actress Jennifer Lopez wouldn’t want to act with

Thinking about Jennifer Lopez the reality is that one cannot imagine an unbearable diva. But appearances can be deceiving, since according to many of his colleagues he is a very difficult person to deal with. She has even declared on several occasions that she would not work with several of the colleagues with whom she already shared a project.

If only one bad thing had to be mentioned about JLo it would be impossible. There is a set of attitudes that make her intractable: the demands she makes, how she treats other people, and her self-centered opinion of herself.

She not only mistreats the people who work for her, such as the cleaning staff or her drivers. While his co-stars are always despising them personally and professionally. This is why many think that it is impossible to work with it.

Why doesn’t anyone want to work with Jennifer Lopez?

JLo She has shown that she is a great actress, although some will disagree. But beyond his performances, he has left a very bad image for his teammates.

One of the people who I would never work with Jennifer Lopez again is Cameron Diaz. The main reason is that when they recorded ‘What to expect when you are waiting’ in 2012 the singer made life impossible for her partner. Things like completely stopping the set so that she could eat made it very difficult to carry the project forward.

It is for this reason that the protagonist of the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ said that she should better dedicate herself to singing.

Another who also made him ugly was Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known worldwide for her participation in great films. When they asked Jennifer Lopez About the Coldplay singer’s partner, he only managed to say: “Gwyneth who?”

But he did not stop there, he continued and went for more: “Tell me what has she been up to? I swear to God I don’t remember anything she was in … I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work.”

These types of comments have earned her a bad reputation as a partner throughout her career.

Did you imagine Jennifer Lopez that whimsical?