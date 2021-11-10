This film brings together Ben Affleck and Matt Damon directed by Ridley Scott | Cinema | Entertainment

The premiere of ‘The last duel’ will be this Thursday, October 14 in theaters of Ecuador.

October 14 reaches available movie theaters in the country The last duel from 20th Century Studios, a gripping tale of betrayal and revenge set in France during the 14th century and revolves around the legendary duel between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends turned rivals and faced in combat after the complaint of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), Jean’s wife who publicly accuses Le Gris of having raped her. Told from three very different perspectives, and under the direction of four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott, the film explores the omnipresent power of men, the fragility of justice and the courage of a woman willing to fight alone to get to the truth.

Learn eight facts about this film directed by Ridley Scott

Together again Affleck and Damon

The long-awaited premiere not only generates expectations for its plot, but also because it marks the return to the screen of one of the most popular creative duo in Hollywood: that of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The last duel comes 24 years after In search of destiny, a two-time Oscar-winning film they wrote and starred in together and reunites old friends and collaborators again in the roles of screenwriters, producers and co-stars. On screen, Affleck joins Damon in the role of Count Pierre d’Alençon, a powerful and wealthy landlord baron, feudal lord of Jean de Carrouges. The film also bears the stamp of director Ridley Scott, the legendary filmmaker behind such movie icons as Alien, Blade runner, Gladiator, Thelma and Louise and American gangster.

The story is structured in three chapters

The story is divided into three chapters, which represent in the film the perspectives on the events of Jean de Carrouges, Jacques Le Gris and Marguerite de Carrouges from three different angles. Damon and Affleck worked on the script alongside Nicole Holofcener, writing from the place of Carrouges, Le Gris and Marguerite, respectively, to ensure that the story had all three voices. “The reason I joined is that Matt and Ben are not women. It’s not that they can’t write characters of excellent women, there are many men who do, but I think that was what I could bring: my perspective as a woman and a different look and voice, ”says Holofcener. The presence of Marguerite’s tale was of extreme importance, considering that, as heroes of their own stories, neither Carrouges nor Le Gris were reliable narrators of historical events.

Matt Damon and Jodie Comer are part of the cast of ‘The Last Duel’. Photo: courtesy 20th Century Studios.

Based on a research book

Affleck and Damon became interested in the story after reading Eric Jager’s 2004 book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France”. It is a true story, based on ten years of analysis of centuries-old historical sources, revealing the turbulence of the Middle Ages in surprising detail.. “I learned about Marguerite’s story in a medieval chronicle by Jean Froissart, who devoted six or seven pages to this episode. I was amazed at the story and actually thought it would be a great movie, “says Jager.. Jager’s titanic research included searching, translating, and interpreting documents as diverse as chronicles, legal records, property titles, army receipts, architectural plans, and historical maps. The writer states: “I think that if I had not been convinced that Marguerite de Carrouges was telling the truth, I would not have written the book.”

Filmed in France and Ireland

The filming had to take place in two stages, as a result of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, in February and March 2020, it was shot in different locations in France, with imposing castles as the main settings. In September of that year, filming was resumed in Ireland, following strict security protocols. At Ardmore Studios, several interior sets were built, including the rooms on the Carrouges’ property and the Argentan Great Room. In the town of Ashford, meanwhile, the French monastery where the mythical duel took place was recreated. An extra piece of information? The Périgord Noir region in southeastern France is where Ridley Scott filmed his first film, The duelists, in 1976, and this is where he returned to start filming The last duel.

The Ridley Scott stamp

Ridley Scott is known in Hollywood for his unique filming style, and in this case he was no exception. Scott not only edits his films during filming, but often uses multiple cameras simultaneously in unconventional locations. Some scenes from The last duel they were shot with six cameras filming simultaneously, but all were recorded with at least four. In addition, the director is famous for his visual talent and distinctive cinematic eye, as well as his spectacular 360-degree shots.

Medieval times

Jager’s book is extremely rich in details of the time of the duel. Therefore, with the aim of achieving the greatest historical rigor when recreating the Middle Ages in the film, the team summoned Lorris Chevalier, historian, doctor in Medieval Studies and specialist in medieval chivalry. As a historical consultant, Chevalier helped ensure that the movements of the main characters and extras, as well as costumes or rituals recreated on screen, were authentic to medieval times in Western Europe. And not a detail was lost: for a scene that takes place in the chapel of the Carrouges’ property, Chevalier indicated that the production should hide the tabernacle (where the elements of the Eucharist are kept) from the altar, which dated from the 18th century and, therefore, it was out of date in history.

Filmmaker Ridley Scott directs ‘The Last Duel’. Photo: Shutterstock

A scene of six months

The iconic scene of the film in which the duel between Carrouges and Le Gris takes place took six months to prepare, under the watchful eye of production designer Arthur Max. Consulting court documents and Jager’s book, and working with mockups and previews, Max helped Ridley Scott envision how this sequence would play out. Second unit director and stunt coordinator Rob Inch, who collaborated with Scott on numerous films, also worked on the scene. For this project, Inch summoned stuntmen who knew how to ride very well on horseback and others specialized in combat, combining both skills on stage.

One last duel

As noted in Jager’s work, the confrontation between Carrouges and Le Gris is the last officially recorded trial by combat of its kind. As part of his research, the author had access to the original, handwritten record of the legal testimony of the mourning which, due to the sturdy parchment used in the 14th century, was very well preserved and fully legible. “(Grief) is remembered as an old family tragedy,” says Jager. “It is like part of the history of the Normandy region, part of the life of the area. They have festivals where fencing fans reenact the duel. The people there live close to history, and they are fascinated by it. “

