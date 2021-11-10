They seek more SMEs to participate in digital channels

Given the importance of the high sales season in Mexico that begins with The good end, Christmas and the end of the year, small and medium-sized companies should take advantage of the growth of electronic commerce caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and use digital channels, said the director of marketplace and SMEs in Mercado Libre México, Brigitte Brousset.

According to the directive, in 2020 6 thousand SMEs participated in this season of high sales and discounts, which represented 30% of the platform’s sales. For 2021, a similar share of units in this important economic segment is expected, with double-digit sales growth.

“The Good End and Hot Sale are usually the seasons or the biggest commercial campaigns that we have in the year and for 2021 in particular we have been working on reinforcing the different solutions that we provide to SMEs and they can take advantage of this season even more”, he explained.

In that sense, he highlighted that Mercado Libre’s strategy to promote SMEs starts from helping them to recognize their strengths, prior to high demand events such as The good end and talk about the relevance of participating in these times to have a new level of sales in their businesses.

“The pandemic forced SMEs for the first time to proactively seek to get on digital channels and this made them realize that selling in electronic commerce is very easy. The advice I would give is to bet on your growth and lose the fear of immersing yourself in the digital world. The reality is that you have the advantage of having roundtrip channels of information with sellers. That does not allow us to know them better and what needs they have, “he said.

Brousset recalled that 20% of SMEs in Mexico closed during the pandemic due to the restriction of mobility, thus reinforcing electronic commerce becomes a lever for recovery after the most complicated days of the health contingency.

“We saw that in Mexico e-commerce grew 21% year over year versus 17% in global terms. That means that the wave in Mexico was greater and that 34% of SMEs managed to generate income through electronic commerce during the pandemic. In the case of microenterprises, with one to five employees, 42% of them also managed to increase income.