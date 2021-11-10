These are the promotions of the Irresistible End 2021 – El Financiero

Not everything is The Good End! There is also the so-called ‘Irresistible End 2021 ′organized by Grupo Walmart stores and whose purpose is to make available to the client the best offers and promotions of the November 8-21.

During this period, Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club make juicy discounts to customers. Check below the bank promotions of these stores.

Walmart and Bodega Aurrera

* HSBC: It offers a 30 percent discount for clients of this bank paying and making a minimum purchase of 5,000 pesos, or also a 30 percent discount on account statements in purchases at 6, 9, 12 or 18 months without minimum interest 10 thousand pesos.

* Citibanamex: In accumulated purchases of 7 thousand pesos at 6, 9, 12 or 24 months without interest, an 8 percent refund is offered with any card (except corporate) and 12 percent with a payroll deposit account.

*Banorte: There is a 10 percent discount on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos and for 18 months without interest, up to 1,500 pesos as a bonus.

*BBVA: It offers 18 months without interest and three months of bonus on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos. It also offers 20 months without interest on a minimum order of 1,500 pesos.

*Santander: 18 months without interest and 10 percent discount on minimum purchases of 1,000 pesos and with a maximum limit of 1,000 pesos as a bonus.

Azteca Bank: It offers a 10 percent discount on purchases of 1,200 pesos up to a maximum of 500 pesos with Azteca Card. In this offer they will give you a 10 percent discount coupon for a second purchase of at least 1,500 pesos.

Sam’s Club

*HSBC: 30 percent bonus paying to revolving in an order and minimum 5 thousand pesos, or also 30 percent bonus on account statement in purchases at 6, 9, 12 or 18 months without interest of minimum 10 thousand pesos.

* Citibanamex: In accumulated purchases of 7 thousand pesos at 6.9 or 12 months without interest, it offers an 80 percent refund with any card (except corporate) and 12 percent with a payroll deposit account.

* BBVA: It offers 18 months without interest and four months of direct savings on minimum purchases of 4,500 pesos.

*Inbursa: It offers 18 months without interest and three monthly payments of direct savings on minimum purchases of 4,200 pesos.

Check all Walmart group promotions on this page.