The tough challenge that would follow for Canelo Álvarez after defeating Caleb Plant

The challenge that would follow for Canelo Álvarez after defeating Caleb Plant (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

Last Saturday, November 6, Saul Alvarez made history for Mexico and Latin America, because in less than a year he managed to move up the division and defeat three undefeated super middleweight champions, for which he managed to unify all the belts in the 168 pounds and become the first Latino boxer to achieve such a record.

After the fight, the man from Guadalajara was clear and pointed out that “my body needs rest”, So his next fight must wait, at least, until May 2022. On that date, he could begin to write a new chapter in his career, one that would be unprecedented in his field.

Because Canelo has already completed its main objective for 2021, the next step would be in a different division, as long as there is no title defense against the main candidates: Jarmall Charlo and David Benavidez, who have already become candidates to face the Jalisco.

David Benavidez, one of the favorites to face Canelo Álvarez in a defense for the 168-pound belts (Photo: Instagram @ benavidez300)

However, the main goal for next year would be to achieve something unusual in men’s boxing: unify all titles in a second division, the 175 pounds.

For this, he would have to demand his body to the limit again and move up to light heavyweight, where he already played a fight last November 2019, when he defeated Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds and was crowned champion of the World Boxing Organization (OMB).

To achieve this, he would have to take advantage of the Russian moment Artur Beterbiev, who currently owns the scepters of the World Boxing Council (CMB) and the International Boxing Federation (FIB) and that in December he will defend his two belts against Marcus Browne.

Artur Beterbiev, Canelo Álvarez’s possible next rival at 175 pounds (Photo: Instagram / arturbeterbiev)

If victorious, he would seek to defeat the champion of the World Boxing Organization (OMB), Joe Smith Jr, to be closer to total unification; However, the fight against Canelo Alvarez in a duel of champions.

According to the words of the president of Top rank, Bob arum, this combat is in a serious possibility of happening.

“In the spring, we may have that unification between Beterbiev and Joe Smith, or if he gets a successful defense against Browne, maybe we can do the fight against Canelo Alvarez. It would be a huge event, “said the historic American promoter.

Beterbiev He is a Russian boxer of 1.82 meters tall and who finds himself with an undefeated record of 16 victories, all won by knockout, making him one of the greatest exponents of his division today.

Artur Beterbiev owns two of the four light heavyweight belts (Photo: Instagram / Artur Beterbiev)

Before the unification between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, from the Mexican corner there was talk of a challenge to Beterbiev or even the champion by the World Boxing Association (WBA), Dmitry Bivol, compatriot of Artur and also light heavyweight champion with 18 victories, 11 of them by knockout.

For this reason, the stage for Saul marks the ascent to 175 pounds to try to unify all the titles of a division for the second time in his career, an unprecedented fact in men’s boxing and only comparable with Claressa shields, American boxer who swept middle and super middleweight between 2017 and 2019, after being a two-time winner of the Olympic gold in London and Rio de Janeiro.

Everything could be defined in January, the month in which Canelo, Eddy reynoso and his work team will define the new challenges for his career, but which could go in the direction of a new historical event to consecrate his legacy within the sport.

