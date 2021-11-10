The Scarlett Johansson Effect: Hollywood Stars Now Fall In Love With Screenwriters | Celebrities, Vips

Times have changed a lot for the figure of the Hollywood screenwriter. Their working conditions, respect in the industry and media visibility, despite continuing to be improvable, have little to do with those of those typewriter slaves whom William Holden would put a face on in Twilight of the gods. “You see that the body of a man has been found floating in the pool of the mansion with two shots in the back and one in the stomach. No one important. A simple scriptwriter with a couple of second-rate films under his belt, ”recognized the voice-over of the lead writer. His situation has improved so much that even his personal life today occupies the headlines of some tabloids historically starring the interpreters who read his dialogues. Kristen Stewart, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone … Following in the footsteps of Norma Desmond, the new generation of divas also drink the winds by which they have become the best lovers of contemporary cinema. Neither latin lovers Neither seductive singers nor millionaire sports stars, modern love in Hollywood is written in Courier 12.

In full promotion of the character that could give him his first Oscar, that of Diana of Wales in Spencer, Kristen Stewart dropped the bomb that overshadowed any information about the premiere of her latest film. “We are going to get married, we are going to do it,” declared the Californian interpreter on Howard Stern’s radio program, the same one in which two years ago she revealed her desire to marry “the brilliant writer” Dylan Meyer. Although they met on the set of a film – never revealed – seven years ago, it was not until 2019 that the protagonist of Twilight and the screenwriter of Netflix films such as XOXO or Moxie They made their relationship official.

More advanced are the relationships between two other actress-scriptwriter couples, who have already left the nuptial phase behind and have ventured this year into the paternal phase. In addition to sharing the hegemony as the most international ambassadors of today’s Hollywood, Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson have almost parallel lives personally. Both have been mothers this year and both have found the father of their children in the writers room of the popular comedy show Saturday night Live. The protagonist of La La Land She met Dave McCary in 2016, when she went to the set of the format to host one of the episodes, and last March she gave birth to a girl named Louise Jean. In Johansson’s case, it was this August – and just days after she was known to be pregnant – that she became the mother of her second child. The interpreter, who already had a daughter – Rose Dorothy – with her former husband, married presenter Colin Jost in the fall of 2020, after three years of dating. “Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much, “Jost wrote on Instagram to confirm the birth.

Another family member Saturday night Live, actor and screenwriter Pete Davidson (The king of the neighborhood)In the meantime, it shows how the standard to be a real lady in the cinema mecca is today very far from that set by Robert Redford or Alain Delon on duty. All the press of the heart wonders if the comedian will be the one in charge of replacing Kanye West in the heart of Kim Kardashian, after sharing two dates together. Considering Davidson’s fascinating love history, two dinners seems long enough for the businesswoman and influencer to fall for his charms. Before, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber or Phoebe Dynevor, from The Bridgertons.

The list of romances born on the set goes on and on, updating with more contemporary examples the iconic Woody Allen and Diane Keaton or Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe. Aubrey plaza (Parks and Recreation) has given the ‘yes, I want’ this year to screenwriter Jeff Baena, and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) She has been the mother of her first child with screenwriter Lauren Morelli this spring, whom she met during the recording of the series Orange is the New Black. Less luck was Gillian Anderson, who left him a few months ago with the person in charge of The Crown just when he joined the cast of the series to give life to Margaret Thatcher.

Also in Spain, actresses such as Milena Smit (David Victori), Miren Ibarguren (Alberto Caballero) Marta Nieto (Rodrigo Sorogoyen, with whom he broke up this year) or Marta Hazas (Javier Veiga) were seduced by the attractiveness of a new generation of writers that break with the cliché of the glasses screenwriter, sullen, on the verge of bankruptcy and with little social skills. Many of them, today more empowered and visible than ever thanks in part to the rise and consolidation of streaming platforms, adopt the title of showrunners and they sign contracts that in no way detract from that of directors or interpreters who put a face on their projects.

That commonplace that making a woman laugh is a key tool to conquer her can finally have certain overtones of reality. This was confirmed by Olivia Wilde, asked about what attracted her to Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso): “It makes me laugh … Funny guys are always the best, and I think it works for all girls.” Although reviewing all these cases dreaming of the love of a great Hollywood star does not seem so foolish – and without the need to be a Notting Hill bookseller or die in a swimming pool trying – the truth is that sometimes the sense of humor is not enough. And Olivia Wilde herself, who left Sudeikis last year to start a relationship with quintessential modern rock star Harry Styles, is proof of that.