The Samsung Galaxy S22 say goodbye to Exynos: all will have Qualcomm

A major new leak turns what we thought about futures Samsung Galaxy S22. These devices of which we have already told you almost everything will be presented in a few months. February seems the most likely date and the few unknowns that remain about them are gradually unraveling. Today a statement from a former Samsung employee was leaked claiming the use of Qualcomm processors in the Galaxy S22. This is not something new, although the possible distribution that the company would make is.

Qualcomm Processors for ALL Galaxy S22

Users have been fantasizing for years about buying a Galaxy S with a Qualcomm processor instead of Exynos processor. This has only been possible in markets such as Japan, the US or China. In the rest of the markets Samsung has always, or almost always, opted for its Exynos processors.

Qualcomm has always had that extra performance, which, for some time, does not matter too much for the proper functioning of the terminals. Still, a large part of the users preferred Qualcomm to Exynos in Latin American or European countries.

It seems that this generation will finally make it possible. According to a person who no longer works at Samsung the company is preparing to equip all Samsung Galaxy S22 with the next Qualcomm Snapdragon 898. And yes, this processor would be present in the models of all countries.

This means that it would only be marketed a version with a Qualcomm processor and not two like the rest of the years. All users in the world, regardless of their country, will have the same Galaxy S22 in your hands: neither more powerful nor more efficient.

It’s not a decision that Samsung celebrates

This decision has not been made by Samsung with a smile on its mouth. The leaks speak of a inability to manufacture a large quantity of Exynos 2200. It seems that the semiconductor crisis is affecting Samsung and it has put aside the use of its own chips to launch the Galaxy S22.

Qualcomm would have more manufacturing capacity and Samsung would get rid of a major headache. The worst thing that can happen to a new device is to launch with a very limited stock.

Samsung had the intention of launching the Galaxy S22 with two chip options: Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200. Finally, everything indicates that the company will not be able to cope with the manufacture of its own chip and will outsource everything to Qualcomm.

Will the Galaxy S22 go up in price in 2022?

This move could have disrupted the plans of price handled by Samsung previous years. Using your own chips not only has advantages when it comes to optimization, it is also cheaper.

That now all the chips Galaxy S22 leaving Samsung factories could drive costs up. This, added to the increase in shipping costs and raw materials, could make the Samsung Galaxy S22 have higher prices to other years.

