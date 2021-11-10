The Samsung Galaxy Note was not dead, it was partying

Samsung has not released any Galaxy Note in 2021. The “phablet” par excellence did not enter the plans of the Korean company due to the shortage of components and the lack of demand for premium phones, and has been replaced by two new folding. But all is not lost for Note fans.

These are, according to Front Page Tech, the first real photos of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the next Samsung flagship:

Judging by the leak, the phone picks up the design of the latest Galaxy Note, with more straight angles than the Galaxy S series models. And most importantly: it incorporates the S-Pen stylus with its own slot for storage. , something that until now was not possible in a Galaxy S (although the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 added official support for the pencil).

Another striking change is the rear camera module, the lenses of which protrude directly from the back cover of the phone. This means that the phone has not one, but five bumps (three larger rings and two smaller ones). According to Front Page Tech, the module includes a 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and two telephoto lenses: a 10 MP, equivalent to a 3X optical zoom, and a 10 MP periscope camera, equivalent to a 10X optical zoom. The fifth lens would be a ToF sensor.

Front Page Tech doesn’t give many additional details on this supposed Galaxy S22 Ultra, but a previous leak It detailed the dimensions of the phone: 163.2mm high by 77.9mm wide by 8.9-10.5mm thick, depending on whether the rear camera is included in the measurement. The terminal is wider than its predecessor, probably to house the S-Pen. As for the front glass panel, it was speculated that it could be flat, but it is still curved on the sides.