The reason Tom Cruise will never work with Brad Pitt again

Tom cruise He has built a fantastic career in Hollywood and collaborated with great players in the industry along the way. But it seems that some of his colleagues were not very happy with him.

In the movie ‘Interview with the vampire‘two of the great stars of the moment got together as they were, and continue to be, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. The film arrived in 1994 and brought a lot of queue since the own Brad Pitt was very unhappy with the tape.

He himself confessed how hard the filming of the film was: “I was miserable. Six months in the pu * a darkness. Contact lenses, makeup, I’m playing the role of the fox *”, said the actor in ET.

“One day i broke definitely … I called David Geffen, who was the producer of the film … And I said, ‘David, I can’t go on with this. I can not do it. How much would it cost me to get out of the movie? ‘ And then he told me, very calmly, ’40 million dollars, ‘”he ended.





Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ | Geffen Pictures

Why won’t Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise work together again?

Since Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise coincide in ‘Interview with the vampire’ they have not reappeared together in any project. Many attribute this to the bad relationship they both had and Brad Pitt even commented on how his relationship with the actor was: “You have to understand that Tom and I are … We are going in opposite directions“, he counted in ET.

“He is the north pole. I am the south. He comes to me with a handshake. I always thought that there was a kind of underlying competition between the two that prevented us from having a real conversation. It was not something unpleasant, but it was something that was there and it bothered me a little“he explained.

Still, Brad also knows how to recognize Tom’s talent and said: “I will also say that he swallows a lot for being up there, he is a good actor and progresses in his film. I mean, you have to respect that“.

