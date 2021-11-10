The prevalence of gastric intestinal metaplasia could be higher in Puerto Ricans, according to study

Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, executive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico.

Gastric cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer mortality in the world and is mainly associated with infections, such as that caused by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which, in turn, is a precursor to the development of cancer. gastric intestinal metaplasia (IMT), preneoplastic lesion in the gastric carcinogenesis pathway.

Precisely in Puerto Rico, gastric cancer continues to be a malignant neoplasm and ranks as the fifteenth most commonly diagnosed cancer on the island, and is the sixth and eighth leading cause of cancer death among men and women, according to researchers.

Starting from the need for this condition to have a robust epidemiological surveillance that allows somehow to collect population data that result in long-term prevention of gastric cancer, Puerto Rican researchers had the opportunity to carry out a cross-sectional study with an extensive database of pathologies , specifically of some 43,993 samples, with approximately a capture of 50% of all endoscopic biopsies collected between the 2010-2014 period between academic, public and private sectors on the Island.

“A total of 4,707 cases of gastric intestinal metaplasia during the study period, for a prevalence rate of 10.7%. The H. pylori bacterium was detected in 26.9% of the cases of gastric intestinal metaplasia. Most pathology reports lacked information on high-risk subtypes, ”says the study, published in Gastroenterology Research and Practice.

Based on this reported prevalence of 10.7% of the analyzed samples, the scientists maintain that it is higher than that reported in the United States, with 4.8%, but lower when compared to Hispanics in the United States (23.3%).

However, in studies that specifically evaluate IMT in the United States, the general prevalence ranges between 7.6% and 9.3%, the study maintains, and on the other hand, the prevalence among Hispanics ranges between 12 and 13.5%, which which is considered comparable to the prevalence of the condition observed in our cohort.

They added that among the epidemiological data, higher frequencies of IMT were seen among older adults, mostly women, a gender variable that contrasts, on the contrary, with other studies where a higher prevalence has been seen in men.

“The prevalence of IMT among Hispanics living in Puerto Rico may be higher, compared to non-Hispanic populations in the United States. The prevalence of Helicobacter pylori detected in our study population was comparable to the rates reported in the United States. A standardization of the endoscopic biopsy protocol and pathological reports is needed to characterize and stratify the risk of the surveillance programs of the gastric intestinal metaplasia in Puerto Rico ”, recommend the authors.

Likewise, they concluded the study emphasizing that additional studies are needed to identify other risks that could contribute to the increase in IMT rates among the Hispanic population of Puerto Rico, despite the fact that the rates of Helicobacter pylori infections are compared with those registered in the United States.

Among the study authors are the researchers Jorge Cruz Cruz, Maria Gonzalez Pons, Adrian Cora Morges, Marievelisse Soto Salgado, Giancarlo Colon, Kimberly alicea, Kathia Rosado, Douglas morgan and Marcia Cruz-Correa.

Access the full study here.