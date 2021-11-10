The photo of Lee Min Ho and Leonardo DiCaprio together that they don’t want you to see

Recently, Lee Min Ho traveled to the city of Los Angeles to be part of the LACMA Art + Film Gala, an event organized in collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The event brought together stars of cinema, series and even music, that is why when it became known that the protagonist of The Heirs I would travel with this plan in mind the excitement increased. Fans expected to see the actor alongside other big international stars and that was just what happened.

The picture of Lee Min Ho was captured greeting figures like James Corden and also the fans who visited the outskirts of the gala were even able to see the actor up close because he approached to greet them

However, one of the most anticipated moments was to see a photo or video of the protagonist of The King: Eternal Monarch next to Leonardo Dicaprio, who would be the host chosen for this edition of the Art + Film Gala.

Where is the photo of Lee Min Ho and Leonardo DiCaprio?

The mystery gripped the fans after several images of the event were revealed, but the long-awaited photograph of Lee Min Ho and Leonardo DiCaprio it was nowhere to be found. Would it be a matter of time before it was revealed?

The weekend came to an end and the stars published several memories of what happened at the event, the Boys Over Flowers actor even released two of his photos on that day, but in both he appears alone.

Faced with this scenario, the questions have not stopped arising, but also the theories where fun was present as a consolation in the absence of the expected portrait.

Lee Min Ho at Art + Film Gala 2021. | Source: Instagram @actorleeminho

The photo of Lee Min Ho and Leonardo DiCaprio they don’t want you to see

Since actors like Lee Jung Jae Squid Game did take a picture with him, suspicions are that Lee Min Ho probably did the same, but for some reason the shot has not been released.

Amid suspicion and amusement, some fans have joked that the excitement of seeing both acting icons together could be too much and that they don’t want chaos to hit social media because of their incredible looks. both stars and the effect they have on their fans. LOL!

The reality is that we have no certainty that both have posed together to be portrayed by the camera, but this was an expected meeting so we will not lose hope that at some point the photo will be revealed.

See what Lee Min Ho looked like at the Art + Film Gala 2021 and why the fans who were there were so lucky, here we tell you the details.