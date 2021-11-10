The new comedy by Reese Witherspoon (the richest actress in the world) and more films of romantic spirit on Netflix

There is no known case of anyone whom actress and producer Reese Witherspoon dislikes or actor or actress with whom she has no chemistry on screen. It has been proving it since we discovered it in A very legal blonde and has confirmed it lately with his successful television appearances in The Morning Show and Big Little Lies, with her friends Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman.

Reese witherspoon

To her success as an actress and her brilliance in Hollywood social life, Witherspoon joins her business acumen. He has just sold a portion of his production company Hello Sunshine, which he created in 2016, for $ 760 million, and his personal fortune It is estimated at 340 million euros (according to Forbes). You have reason to smile, but you might as well not.

In addition to the third film in the saga A very legal blonde, which is set to premiere in 2022, Witherspoon has announced his role as the lead in a Netflix-produced romantic comedy, the working title of which is Your Place Or Mine (Something like Your house or mine), where he is accompanied by Demi Moore’s ex, Ashton Kutcher, who tries to get out of his movie slump.

This is a comedy by romantic spirit In the best tradition of those movies from the 90s and 200s that we can watch over and over again. In fact, why not review some of our favorites? You have them available this summer on Netflix.

Something to remember

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in their prime, led by Nora Ephron in 1993. He is an architect depressed over the death of his wife. She, a girl about to marry a boyfriend who does not convince her. The architect’s young son calls a radio program to find a partner for his father … and fate does the rest. If you like this movie, maybe you can watch the original it is based on, You and me (An Affair to Remember, 1957), available at Filmin, starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr

With the right to rub

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake

Outstanding comedy that took advantage of the heyday of its protagonists, Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake. She is a sassy talent scout who convinces an art director to move to New York to work at a magazine. Both begin a relationship that at first seems strictly sexual, but where some problems begin to arise.

Intolerable cruelty

Catherine Zeta-Jones and George Clooney

Magnificent comedy by the Coen brothers, starring George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who proved to have a very special chemistry. It tells of the relationship between a rich and boring Los Angeles divorce attorney and a woman who specializes in serial marriages. Funny and with a touch of classic comedy.

Love actually

Hugh grant

Romantic by excess and in every way, it manages not to exhaust the viewer with a brilliant ability to handle several love stories in different states (first love, unrequited love, traumatized love …), with an impressive poster of interpreters: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson … It was here that we discovered the lovely Keira Knightley, who had just starred in I want to be like Beckam.

Mamma ma!

Meryl streep

Film version of the popular ABBA musical. A young woman (Amanda Seyfried) who grew up on a small Greek island, has been raised by a rebellious and unconventional mother (Meryl Streep), who has always refused to reveal her father’s identity. When, at last, it seems that the young woman is about to find out, three possible candidates appear (Pierce Brosnan, Collin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard). Flawless, vibrant and hilarious.

Notthing Hill

Julia Roberts and Hught Grant

One of the most iconic romantic comedies, that anyone cites among the first of their favorites. Starring Julia Roberts (in her prime, when she was America’s Bride) and Hugh Grant, it is about the cute and funny crush between a bookseller and a movie star, who falls one day by chance in a bookstore in the London borough of Notting Hill. You will not regret seeing it again.

The Holiday

Kate winslet

Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz), an American girl who owns a thriving ad agency specializing in movie trailers, lives in Southern California and just broke up with her boyfriend (Edward Burns). Meanwhile, Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet), editor of the popular wedding column for the London Daily Telegraph, lives in a charming country house in England and her relationships with men are not easy either. Through the internet they reach an agreement to exchange their respective homes during Christmas.