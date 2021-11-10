The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is almost completely filtered anticipating great power thanks to the Snapdragon 898

The Snapdragon 898 has yet to be unveiled and in fact its name is not even official. What we know about it through different leaks is that its model number will be SM8450 but that is already helping us to locate it in different future configurations. One of them, the next Motorola Edge 30 UltraAKA Motorola Edge X, it just leaked almost completely.

With each arrival of a new high-end processor from Qualcomm a little race is started to see which manufacturer puts a phone with it on the market first, and it looks like Motorola will be one of the entrants. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has been leaked in great detail And although it does not have a release date yet set, everything indicates that we will see it arrive shortly after the processor. That is, around the first week of December.

This would be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

As we say, there has been a massive leak of the future Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, although in some markets it could be called Motorola Edge X. This leak tells us that the model number is XT-2201 and that internally it is receiving the name ‘Rogue’, in addition to using ‘HiPhi’ for component suppliers and assemblers. But now we already know almost everything about him, or we think we do because the leaks are leaks, not official information.

The TechnikNews media talks that the mobile will arrive with the Snapdragon 898 as the main engine and that it will have two variants for sale, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB. Both with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 memories. There is no sign of the microSD tray around here, something already classic in devices of this power level and even lower. The leak tells us that the battery will be 5,000 mAh and it will have a fast charge of 68W, being able to charge from 0% to 50% in 15 minutes, and from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes. No wireless charging, by the way, or reverse charging.

The screen of this Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a 6.67-inch diagonal OLED with a 20: 9 ratio and perforated, so we will have 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. What’s more, it will refresh at 144Hz and support HDR10 + content. The leak tells that the screen will be perforated to house the front camera, 60 megapixels, and that it is probably protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

The rear camera equipment will arrive with 50 megapixels front (Omnivision OV50A sensor) and with another 50 megapixels (Samsung JN1) with an ultra wide angle lens. There will be a third rear camera with 2 megapixels whose function has not been revealed. The leak speaks that the main camera comes with OIS and that 4K videos can be recorded. In addition to all this, the phone will have Android 12, 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC chip, headphone jack, a button dedicated to Assistant and IP52 protection against splashes.

Via | TechnikNews