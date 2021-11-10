The most interesting roles of Amanda Seyfried







The actress says that the older she is, the more interesting roles are offered to her in the cinema.

The 35-year-old actress, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Mank,” says that while actresses can have a difficult time in Hollywood growing up, she has found the opposite is true for her.

Speaking on Variety’s ‘Awards Circuit’ podcast, Amanda explained, “The older I get, the better the roles. Once you have a baby, you are no longer naive. Now I understand to play mothers, that they are more interesting to me innately “.

However, Amanda admitted that she has also become more demanding when it comes to choosing the films in which she wants to participate.

She explained: “It changes. It has gotten a little more specific, as I get older. I want to be in the hands of a great director. The script is obviously where it all begins, right? It is the basis of any project. It has to be interesting, at least to the point where it makes sense. I hate reading. I’m an audible person and I know in the first 10 pages of the script if it’s going to be something I want to be a part of. “

Amanda received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for the role of Marion Davies in David Fincher’s film ‘Mank’, and revealed that she is “proud” of the film.

“It’s nice to talk about something that matters to you and that you’re proud of.”