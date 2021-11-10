the “limited” version of Windows is designed for students and comes with the cheapest Surface ever created

Microsoft has just unveiled its new version of Windows 11, designed for students and schools in K-8 classrooms (primary and secondary in the United States), along with the new Surface Laptop also for classes. This system is designed to low cost laptops and that it will try to snatch market share from Google’s Chromebooks.

Windows 11 SE will be the new mode that will replicate a bit the S version of Windows 10 and the Windows 10X project, which offered a “shortened” version of the operating system, by not allowing applications to be installed outside of the Microsoft Store. Now, this restriction is put aside, allowing to add third party programs, including Zoom and Chrome. to facilitate its use and implementation within the education sector.

The new version of Windows 11 can be installed on computers with basic specifications, as it is optimized to work with computers with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and it will bring some pre-installed Microsoft applications, such as Office, OneNote and OneDrive thanks to running Microsoft 365, which can be used offline and will allow you to place two applications on the screen at once.



Some of the computers where Windows 11 SE will arrive

Another novelty that comes to Windows 11 SE will be the ability to update outside of business hours To avoid affecting class sessions, the widget section has been removed to avoid distractions and Chrome extensions have been integrated into Edge. It would also allow students to access their account and from any computer recover your data and applications to continue working.

In other characteristics, this system runs applications in full screen, since it is focused on 11-inch screens and remove access to “This PC” in the file explorer

Surface Laptop SE for Education

Along with this new version of Windows, Microsoft also introduced a new Surface Laptop SE that becomes its most affordable device when cost $ 249 in its basic model.

This equipment is thought to be the best available for the low end of the market, where finish or performance does not matter so much, but accessibility and price.





So are the specifications of the Surface Laptop SE

OS Windows 11 SE Monitor 11.6 inches, 1366 x 768 pixels Processor Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4120 Graphics Intel UHD 600 Memory 4GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 Storage 64GB EMMC

128GB EMMC Frontal camera 1 MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.0 LE ports 1x USB-A

1x USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers

Microphone Battery Up to 16 hours Dimensions 11.17 x 7.6 x 0.70 inches Weight 1112.4 g

This team also stands out for its repair abilityas the screws are exposed at the bottom to facilitate access to the main components. Plus, no special tools are needed and jobs can be done without having to send it to any service specialized.





This equipment will be available only to educational channels, so normal consumers will not be able to purchase one of these models. In addition, other alternatives will come from Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo and Positivo so that students can access a device for your classes.

The new Surface Laptop SEs are expected to be available for order in late 2021 and throughout 2022, aligned with the educational shopping season for the following school year.