The Last Duel: exclusive trailer of Ridley Scott’s new foray into the Middle Ages

The Last Duel (The Last Duel), the filmmaker’s new movie Ridley scott (Alien, Gladiator or The Martian), hits theaters in Spain next October 29, 2021 and from MeriStation We exclusively offer you an extended scene and in Spanish that you can see heading this news. A video clip in which we can observe how two of its main protagonists, the actors Matt Damon and Adam Driver, prepare for their particular duel to the death.

The Last Duel: a cast full of stars

With a star-studded cast headed by Matt Damon who plays the nobleman de Carrouges and Jodie Comer like his wife, The Last Duel is set in troubled 14th-century France; for his part, Adam Driver gets into the skin of Le Gris and Ben affleck he does the same with Count Pierre d’Alençon. The cast is completed by names like Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton.

We leave you with your official synopsis: “From Twentieth Century Studios and visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott comes The Last Duel, a gripping tale of revenge and betrayal set in the brutality and oppression to which women were subjected in 14th-century France. This historical epic is based on real events collected in The Last Duel, the novel by Eric Jager. The film stars Oscar-winner Matt Damon and Adam Driver, a two-time Oscar nominee who play two opposing knights, both of noble birth and whose grievances must be resolved in a duel to the death. “

“The film, which also stars Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Emmy winner Jodie Comer, is directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott, from a screenplay by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Oscar nominee Nicole. Holofcener. The Last Duel is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Jennifer Fox and Holofcener with Damon, Affleck, Madison Ainley, Drew Vinton and Kevin Halloran serving as executive producers. “

The Last Duel arrives in Spanish cinemas the next October 29, 2021.

