The largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America to develop renewable energy tokens

In an announcement to Reuters News on Thursday morning, Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin said it has signed an agreement with Comerc, one of the leading retail energy providers in Brazil, to develop renewable energy tokens.. Mercado Bitcoin and Comerc seek to implement two types of tokens.

The first, to be launched in 2022, will be linked to a rebate scheme for solar power generation. Currently, Comerc customers receive between 15% and 20% of the value of their electricity bills in refunds if they choose to switch to solar energy. The second token will be linked to certificates documenting energy consumption from renewable sources.

In a statement to Reuters, Matheus Nogueira, CEO of Nori, a company that distributes power for Comerc, said the following:

The token can be treated like any other currency, but it has an additional benefit, it is a token that represents a renewable generation.

Meanwhile, an executive linked to the project at Comerc made the following comment about the three “D’s” of the company’s renewable energy initiative:

First, decarbonization, promotion of clean energy; the second is decentralization, our plants are based on distributed generation…, and finally, digitization.

Mercado Bitcoin claims to be the largest cryptocurrency in Latin America, with more than 3 million customers. According to CoinGecko, the exchange lists 11 coins and has a trading volume of USD 19.4 million in the last 24 hours. Earlier this year, Mercado Bitcoin attracted a $ 200 million investment from Japanese multinational conglomerate Softbank. The exchange has processed the USD equivalent of more than USD 5 billion in cryptocurrency trades since January.

