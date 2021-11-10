The Kardashian-Jenner clan on the attack … comes to the defense of Travis Scott

A few days after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has begun to move its machinery to defend Travis Scott, organizer of the event and partner of Kylie, one of the family members.

In addition to the support and prayers they have sent to those affected, they have emphasized explaining the deep love that the rapper has for his fans.

The defense has been staggered, the last to address the issue was Kim Kardashian.

“Like you, we are shocked. We pray for all the victims and their loved ones.

“We know that (Travis Scott) cares about his fans and he’s really devastated,” said the businesswoman.

While the first to address the issue was Kylie, the musician’s partner, with whom he has a daughter, Stormi, three years old, and they are expecting another baby.

“Travis and I are heartbroken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers go out to all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by the events of yesterday.”

Given the criticism that Travis continued with his show, despite the chaos that was generated, it was Kylie who, taking advantage of his message, to make it clear that the musician did not realize the tragedy.

“I know he cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any fatalities until the news came out later, and in no world would he have continued filming or acting.”

Kendall Jenner, also present on the show on the day of the tragedy, joined in the prayers

“I want to send all my love to all affected, and I wish you strength during this incredibly devastating and delicate time,” he wrote in an Instagram message.

Despite the explanations, the controversy has already reached the family, first to Kylie, whose 3-year-old daughter was present at the event, and then to Kendall for not deleting one of the images she published on social networks on the day of the event.

Following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, rapper Travis Scott announced that he will be taking over the funerals of the eight people who lost their lives.

Scott, one of the organizers of the event together with Drake and Live Nation, has been singled out for the lack of organization and prevention around the event that took place last weekend and after which there were also more than 300 injured.

mafa