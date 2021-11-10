The-Irresistible-End of Walmart in Mexico has-these promotions

Walmart de México kicked off the third edition of The Irresistible End, which takes place alongside El Buen Fin, which celebrates its eleventh consecutive edition; through Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Superama, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter, Walmart seeks to attract customers and partners to products with recognized brands at the best prices.

This year, The Irresistible End It started with an online pre-sale on November 8 and 9, while from November 10 to 21 it will be made in omnichannel purchases in the more than 2,700 stores and clubs in Mexico, as well as through mobile applications, home delivery and store collection services.

The US-based company reported that prevention measures against covid-19 will be strengthened in all face-to-face stores and clubs, to continue offering a safe shopping experience.

What are the offers?

Bodega Aurrera

Under the motto “The time to brand new is now”, the customers of this store will find low prices on products of:

calculation,

cellphones,

televisions,

White line,

home appliances,

pantry and more.

In addition, the payment facilities offered by banks include up to 24 months without interest, bonuses with participating cards; as well as the “Bodega Aurrera online” service in less than 48 hours.

Bank promotions:

BBVA

18 months without interest + 3 months of bonus in Account statement.

Minimum purchase for bonus is $ 1,500.00

Minimum purchase for MSI $ 1,500.00

* Must be participating articles.

Azteca Bank

10% Bonus on account statement and 10% coupon for second purchase.

Minimum purchase for bonus is $ 1,200.00

Minimum purchase for MSI $ 1,500.00

Santander

18 months without interest plus 10% bonus on account statement.

Minimum purchase for bonus is $ 2,000.00

Minimum purchase for MSI $ 1,500.00

HSBC

6,9,12 or 18 months without interest plus 30% Paying with a digital card

Sam’s Club

The Walmart Price Club will offer more value to your membership with exclusive products at:

technology,

white line and

pantry

It will offer free shipping through sams.com.mx and its mobile application, as well as up to 18 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.

Bank promotions:

18 months without interest plus 3 monthly payments of direct savings with BBVA México and Citibanamex with credit cards.

with BBVA México and Citibanamex with credit cards. Minimum purchase of $ 4,500.00

18 months without interest plus 4 monthly savings with BBVA or Citibanamex.

Minimum purchase of $ 4,500.00

18 months without interest plus 3 monthly savings with cards: Sam’s Club-Inbursa, Santander, HSBC, American Express, Scotiabank, Banorte, Ban Bajio, Invex Banco and Afirme.

Minimum purchase of $ 4,200.00

Walmart Express and Superama

These stores will participate with the traditional promotion “take three and pay for two in wines and spirits”, along with irresistible prices on cold meats from November 8 to 16 with the possibility of purchase in online store and in the application, delivery services to home address and store collection, plus payment facilities with participating bank cards.

Walmart Supercenter

Here you will find a variety of products and attractive prices on brands of:

electronics

home appliances

In addition, it has attractive promotions under a solid omnichannel offer, so that they buy everything they need where and when they need it. Banking promotions will include up to 18 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.

MRA