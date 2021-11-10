The IMSS Veracruz Sur invites to perform a vasectomy, says the director of the Family Medicine Unit 1, Alejandro Navarrete Gatica – El Sol de Orizaba

Orizaba, Ver.- The director of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) Number 1, Alejandro Navarrete Gatica, invited parents to have a vasectomy, which is a definitive contraceptive method for the man who already has the desired number of children and who previously received counseling.

Explained that the procedure consists of a small incision that is made without a scalpel, with local anesthesia. It is a puncture in the skin of the scrotal bag above where the testicles are located, through which the vas deferens are located, ligated and cut, the site through which the sperm pass.

He commented that no-scalpel vasectomy only prevents the passage of sperm, which are still produced, but are absorbed by the body.

He stated that, from January to date, they performed 43 procedures, which do not interfere with sexual activity, nor do they represent immediate or long-term health risks, do not require hospitalization and their recovery is so fast that the patient is soon reincorporated to normal activities.

Mentioned that the method is ideal for men when their partner has chronic health problems, and it is highly safe, as it has an effectiveness greater than 99%.

“Vasectomy can be performed at any time, as long as the person has the number of children planned and has received counseling that emphasizes that this contraceptive method is permanent, and voluntarily requests it from his doctor”he added.

He stated that From November 16 to 20, there will be an intensive Family Planning day and invited the interested claimants to go to their family doctor and request the procedure.

Noted that to ensure the effectiveness of the contraceptive method The beneficiary must go to his doctor, where a laboratory request will be provided, to examine a semen sample, after the first 25 ejaculations, to verify the absence of sperm and stop using the condom as a support contraceptive method.