the great attraction to see for free on Disney Plus – Connoisseurs.com

Jungle Cruise, the new film from Walt Disney Pictures, based on the attraction of the same name at the Disney World theme park, comes to Disney Plus totally free for all subscribers with Disney Plus Day, after passing through theaters and through the platform’s Premier Access. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, he proposes a trip through the Amazon to become a very entertaining adventure full of surprises and special effects, with great chemistry from its protagonists.

“Jungle Cruise” recovers the familiar genre and with a lot of rhythm and dynamics, it knows how to agginate plot and visually to the current times, combining adventure, action, fantasy, terror and humor, to achieve a very effective training.

Emily Blunt (“The Return of Mary Poppins”) plays Lily Houghton, a young scientist who in 1917, in the middle of World War I, traveled with her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) to the Amazon, in search of a legendary tree whose petals they would have amazing healing properties.

In the place he hires Frank (Dwayne Johnson) the captain of an old boat, with several money problems, who usually takes tourists on trips through the jungle with various situations mounted. Lily intends to reach the mysterious tree and prevent its powerful benefits from falling into the wrong hands.

But the journey will not be easy for anyone, as the protagonists are chased by an evil German prince (Jesse Plemons) aboard a destructive submarine. In addition, the stalking of a threat from the past, embodied in the ambitious Spanish conqueror Aguirre (Edgar Ramírez) and his henchmen (Dani Rovira, Quim Gutiérrez).

But then, the story will take turns and strange and dangerous creatures will appear making things more complicated. This is how obstacles, dangers and accidents will be added, between natives and rocks and waterfalls, which will lead to a somewhat more complicated plot, appealing much more to special effects.

Fun, adventure and some horror

After a beginning at a pure rhythm and adventure with the coming and going of the disparate and opposite protagonists, both, little by little, will flirt and feel their attraction, while the chemistry of the leading duo composed by Johnson and Blunt becomes evident.

The Catalan director Jaume Collet-Serra, responsible for films such as “The orphan”, “The wax house” and “Deep fear”, among others, manages to combine a good dose of adventure, action, fantasy, terror and humor, to achieve a very effective and dynamic training, which recovers the family cinema of the adventure genre of the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Thus, in addition to the comparison with its Disney peer, also based on an attraction, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, influences from other classic titles of the genre such as “The hunters of the lost ark”, “After the lost emerald” , “The Mummy” and even “The African Queen”.

In this way, “Jungle Cruise” manages to recover and update those titles, using exotic places, extreme situations, to bring the family adventure to current technology, obtaining a fun show despite certain stereotypes and common places.

In any case, the spectacular nature of the film is undoubted and evident, perhaps abusing the use of CGI animation to generate the creatures. But also at times the film is absolutely Disney.

With less darkness than “Cruella”, “Jungle Cruise” is allowed by highlighting the place of women, who “puts on pants” at a certain time, and presenting a homosexual character, continuing with the opening of the company in its productions in the last years.

Two actors with a lot of chemistry

Emily Blunt offers great charisma and a more than outstanding performance with histrionics to achieve a Lily that stands out. But together with La Roca they make up a pair of enormous chemistry, with attractive moments of humor, with romantic games and emotional moments.

While the rest of the cast does not clash, standing out Jack Whitehall as the third protagonist, and the participation of Édgar Ramírez and Paul Giamatti. And that is completed by Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Dani Rovira and Quim Gutierrez.

The Disney World Jungle Cruise theme park is an attraction that consists of a trip in a somewhat old boat through a river of an artificial jungle, whose captain on board serves as a guide while different animals appear. That is the starting point for a feature film to which a certain and attractive story has been added.

The result is an extremely entertaining film, which revives a genre that was disappearing after “Pirates of the Caribbean” and that here takes its legacy, to surely become a sequel. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the entertaining adventure of “Jungle Cruise”, after its simultaneous release in theaters, and in Premier Access on Disney Plus.

The movie “Jungle Cruise” opens free to all Disney Plus subscribers this Friday, November 12. The film is part of the great premieres and launches that reach the platform with the celebration Disney Plus Day.