The Good End 2021, what is the Profeco price comparator

The days of Good End 2021 are getting closer and closer and the aim of most people is to find the best prices. For this reason, Profeco released a tool called price comparator, which will help you make better purchases.

The first thing you should know is that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) released this tool so that consumers can find real offers and thus prevent some establishments from taking advantage of this event to increase their prices.

In #The good end Profeco accompanies you. Remember, be a Smart and Informed consumer ✅Make a budget

✅Compare prices and save

✅Plan, do not buy on impulse, only what you need. Don’t get carried away by consumerism! pic.twitter.com/vlK4pVjR5G – Profeco (@Profeco)

November 9, 2021





How the price comparison works

If you want to use this tool, you must enter the Profeco portal and look for the tool “Who’s Who in the prices for Good End 2021”, through it you can check the prices and costs of up to 477 products, from computer equipment , electronics, video games and telephony, even household appliances.

One of the advantages is that this tool also allows you to know if the stores increased their prices during the Good End or if they really have an offer that benefits consumers, for this it puts the current price and the most recent of the last weeks, so you can make a comparison.

If you plan to make a purchase with the help of the price comparison, you only have to follow these steps:

Enter the official Good End 2021 portal that Profeco enabled.

Select the city and municipality where you are and plan to do the shopping

Choose the category

Choose the product

A list with the different brands of the product you are looking for will be displayed automatically

So you can compare the lowest price, highest price and average price

If you click on the product, it will give you more specifications and the establishment with the lowest price where you can buy it.

Finally, Ricardo Sheffield, head of Profeco, pointed out that for the days of Good End 2021, the agency will promote reasoned and informed consumption, which implies that consumers know what discounts and offers are about.

For this reason, for approximately a month, Profeco has been verifying the goods and services that are most consumed during those days, so that they already know what the regular price of that service is.

