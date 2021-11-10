The Good End 2021, these are all the car promotions in Mexico

The “cheapest weekend of the year” is here, and as it happened in the last edition, the sales campaign will extend to more than just one weekend. From November 10 to 16, Good End 2021 will bring promotions specials and payment facilities for all types of products in Mexico, from electronics and clothing, to cars.

As every year, we have gathered all the car promotions during those days. In some cases, brands participate directly with the El Buen Fin campaign; in others they carry out independent promotions. Whatever the case, if you are thinking of acquiring a car, you should take a look at the this year’s offer and bear in mind that waiting times due to shortage of semiconductors can be long.

We contacted each of the brands of cars in Mexico to know their promotions. Some are still processing our request for information, so we recommend that you be aware of this publication throughout The good end. As we receive a response, we will be updated. If you are interested in any promotion, we recommend you visit the brand page to review in detail the legal, terms and conditions, since This post is for informational purposes only.

Promotions at Acura

The Japanese firm does not participate directly in El Buen Fin, but has specific promotions for its entire range of products:

RDX 2021: Monthly payments from 8,313 pesos + 0% commission for opening with Acura Finance, or monthly payments from 4,474 pesos + 0% commission for opening with Smart Luxury.

TLX 2021: Monthly payments from 8,775 pesos + 0% commission for opening with Acura Finance, or monthly payments from 4,723 pesos + 0% commission for opening with Smart Luxury.

MDX 2022: Monthly payments from 12,470 pesos + 0% commission for opening + rate from 9.9% with Acura Finance, or monthly payments from 6,711 pesos + 0% commission for opening with Smart Luxury.

Bridgestone at The Good End

From November 10 to 16, Bridgestone offers a 4×3 promotion on tires or a 20% discount on the purchase of two tires + up to 18 months without interest and special benefits, such as “Buy and Test” or “Benefit against Bumps and Cuts” for Dueler and Turanza.

Promotions at Ford

Until November 30, Ford will have its Great Ford Month campaign in effect, with promotions that change as the days go by. During this period, it will offer 1 year of free insurance on credit and cash operations, either in purchases through dealers or through the Ford Digital Store for SUVs and Transit Courier. Some models have specific promotions:

Figo 2021: 24 months with a rate of 11.99%.

Hybrid Escape 2021: Commission for free opening.

EcoSport 2021: 24 months with a rate of 11.99%.

Bronco Sport 2021: Monthly payments from 9,958 pesos.

Edge 2021: 24 months with a rate of 11.99%.

Explorer 2021: 24 months with a rate of 11.99%.

Expedition 2021: Bonus of 60,000 pesos.

Ranger 2021: 24 months with a rate of 11.99%.

Ranger 2022: 24 months with a rate of 12.99%.

F-250 2021: Premieres with down payment of 20%.

Transit Courier 2021: 18 months without interest.

Transit Passengers 2021: 24 months with a rate of 9.99%.

Promotions at Honda

From November 01 to 30, the Japanese firm will carry out the Honda Fest, which includes a rate from 9.9% and 0% commission for opening in the entire range of 2020 and 2021 models, as well as low monthly payments for specific models:

City 2022: Monthly payments from 3,824 pesos.

HR-V 2022: Monthly payments from 4,655 pesos.

Civic 2022: Monthly payments from 5,553 pesos.

Pilot 2022: 40% discount on running boards with light.

Promotions at Hyundai

The Japanese firm will participate directly in El Buen Fin. From November 10 to 16 it will have a special after-sales promotion for Grand i10 tires. It consists of a 4×3 on Hankook 165/65 R14 tires.

Promotions in JAC

The Chinese firm will participate directly in El Buen Fin. From November 10 to 16, three promotions will be available:

For the entire portfolio of pre-owned: 13.99% rate from 25% down payment and 12.99% rate from 35% down payment.

For the entire portfolio of new JACs: rate of 11.99% from 20% down payment and rate of 9.99% from 35% down payment.

In new cars, open today and start paying in January 2022.

Promotions at KIA

Throughout the month of November, KIA offers 0% opening commission for Sorento, Soul, Sportage, Seltos, Forte Sedan and Forte Hatchback. For its best-selling model, the KIA Rio (sedan and hatchback) offers 0% opening commission + prime rate from 5.5% with KIA Finance. Finally, Niro offers a rate of 11.99%.

Lincoln Promotions

In the coming weeks, Lincoln will hold its Wish List Sales Event, promoting Drive Now and Make First Payment by 2022 on Corsair, Nautilus, Navigator and Aviator.

Promotions at Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi will participate directly in El Buen Fin. From November 10 to 16 it will have special promotions: 24 months without interest or 1 year of free insurance or auto parts insurance or free first maintenance, in addition to 0% commission for opening. For Outlander PHEV, its plug-in hybrid, there is a specific promotion: 24 months without interest or monthly payments from 8,900 pesos + 0% commission for opening.

Promotions at SEAT

From November 01 to 30, the Spanish firm has specific promotions for its entire range of models:

Ibiza 2021: Insurance for 5,890 pesos + commission for free opening + free tire protection, or free insurance + free tire protection.

León 2021 and 2022: insurance for 5,990 pesos + commission for free opening and free tire protection.

Arona 2021: free insurance + free opening commission and free tire protection.

Ateca 2021 and 2022: free insurance + free opening commission and free tire protection.

Tarraco 2021 and 2022: insurance for 8,490 pesos + commission for free opening and free tire protection.

Suzuki promotions

Suzuki participates directly in El Buen Fin. From November 10 to 16 it will have special promotions: a 9.49% rate and a free one year auto parts theft insurance from the billing date.

Promotions at Volkswagen

The German firm will participate from November 10 to 16 in El Buen Fin with promotions for several of its models, as well as a bonus of 8,000 pesos when leaving your pre-owned car on account at any Volkswagen Das WeltAuto dealership to acquire a 2022 Tiguan, Virtus 2022 o Polo 2021 new.