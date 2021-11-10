The five women who have branded Johnny Depp: his mother (abandoned him), Winona Ryder (tattooed him), Amber Heard (the one who denounced him) …

For decades, Johnny Depp was Hollywood’s favorite ‘it boy’ indie, a boy with good looks

helpless and sensitive who, however, could not resist a party. He was a rock star before he was an actor and even opened his own West Hollywood nightclub, The Viper Club, where on Halloween 1993

died of River Phoenix overdose. Depp, Phoenix and

Keanu reeves challenged the traditional masculinity of

Leonardo Dicaprio or

Brad Pitt with its sweet and, at the same time, dangerous aspect. Tomorrow you will receive the

Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival, in full controversy over a succession of crossed lawsuits between him and the actress Amber Heard, his last partner, who accuses him of mistreatment: a British judge has agreed with her, but the case is again settled under the

libel accusation against Depp in a US court. She is not the first woman who is going to leave a mark, and indelible.

At the bottom of the apparently mutual mistreatment that occurred between

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp there is Depp’s drug and alcohol use, a constant since his teens.

The actor never elaborated on the origin of his addiction, but the publication of the court documents that sealed the divorce between his parents has brought to light his best kept secret: in 1978,

Betty sue and

John depp they signed their final separation, the mother declaring that her son was emancipated and supported himself.

He was only 15 years old, and everything indicates that he abandoned him to his fate. Already rich and famous, Depp bought a ranch for his mother, but at her funeral in 2016 he admitted the following: “My mother was probably the most evil human being I have ever met in my entire life.” He had not yet entered the scene.

Amber heard.

The investigation is part of the

Discovery Channel Documentary Series + ‘Johnny Depp v Amber Heard’, where his complicated childhood is related to the side of a mother who was addicted to substances. «From the age of 11,

Johnny depp has used all kinds of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pain relievers, opiates, and magic mushrooms.

His drug use was a way to escape family problems“, it states

Paul barresi, one of the researchers who have been part of the documentary. Depp also spoke about the toxic relationship he had with his mother figure in his childhood: “My mother was born in a bloody town in eastern Kentucky.

At age 12, the poor girl was consuming phenobarbital», He admitted

Johnny depp in an interview in 2018, where he spoke of “irrational beatings” and “flying ashtrays” and described his home as “a ghost house” in which “no one was talking.”

Symptomatically, the love life of

Johnny depp It has been a non-stop of successive relationships with women of great personality, who knows if in a futile search for compensation for the mother figure. At 20 he married the makeup artist for the first time

Lori anne allison: lasted two years. He was a friend of Allison’s

Nicholas cage, which recommended Depp for his first role in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984. He then engaged to

Jennifer gray (yes, the ‘Dirty dancing’ actress) and with

Sherilyn fenn (Lynchian sex symbol of the time), but luckily he did not reach the altar with any.

Johnny depp he had a compulsion for marriage, because he also proposed it to the very young woman

Winona ryder, filming partner in ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’ (1990) and with whom he formed the most iconic couple of the 90s. He got a tattoo

‘Winona Forever’ on the right arm and the world literally went mad with romance. She was only 18 when they started dating and their breakup, at 21, was their first. He partially erased the tattoo – went from ‘Winona forever’ to

‘Wino forever’ (‘Came forever’).

Twelve months after the breakup,

Johnny depp began his most stormy relationship, with a fierce called

Kate moss, the star model of the time. They met in 1994 at the Tabac Cafe in New York and were joined by alcohol, drugs, sex and scandals.

Depp couldn’t keep up with Moss’s party beat and she feared his cyclothymic moods: the ideal partner. Maureen Callahan, author of ‘Champagne Supernovas’, writes that

“Kate and Johnny were the most drugged and chic couple since Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg”. Together they broke down a room in the Hotel Mark and were arrested for it: the police found them absolutely gone, dozing on smashed furniture, bedding and broken bottles. They left him in 1997, when Depp met

Vanessa paradis at the Cannes Film Festival. After the breakup, Kate Moss went straight to rehab.

Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp They began their relationship in 1998 and the children immediately arrived:

Lily-rose, actress and muse of Chanel like her mothers, and

Jack. Twelve years later they announced their separation by mutual agreement. The subsequent statements were quite cryptic: “The last two years we were together were a bit

stormyDepp explained. I think that’s what happens in any breakup. Breakups are very painful, especially when there are children. Relationships are very difficult

much more if you spend time away from your partner». She went by other routes. “Love is the strongest and most fragile thing we have in life,” he commented. «Nothing is certain, but when something doesn’t work from the beginning in love, it never will. You don’t have to push it.

You can be very in love with a person and have an unhappy relationship. And even though it makes you unhappy, you think you can change things and make them work.

In the judicial fight with

Amber heard, almost all the ex-girlfriends of

Johnny depp and many friends (from

Penelope Cruz to

JK Rowling) have come to the defense of the actor, whom they consider incapable of doing harm, although his history of altercations due to alcohol and drugs includes police arrests and several

economic agreements to silence more or less violent aggressions. Depp and Heard began their romantic relationship in 2011, during the filming of ‘The Rum Diaries’. In February 2015 the couple went through the altar, but just a year later, in May 2016,

Amber heard She filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order alleging that Depp had verbally and physically assaulted her. A year later, they signed the divorce and Amber received

seven million dollars.

The crossover trials have ended, according to much of the critics, with Depp’s career. Neither Disney, his former home as the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, nor Warner Bros., producer of the ‘Harry Potter’ films,

they want nothing to do with Depp, who has acknowledged the abusive use of drugs and alcohol. According to IMDB, the only project of

Johnny depp It is an animated film in which he puts his voice alone.