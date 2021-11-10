The first names are filtered for possible Club América reinforcements for 2022

América finished as super leader of the Apertura 2021 and was a finalist in the Concachampions, which translates into a good job on the part of the team; however, if the MX League a new failure will be added for the era of Santiago Solari.

To the bad luck of the Argentine, the team and the fans, the last league tie and the final of CONCACAF they were lost through individual mistakes, but clearly the failure is shared.

During the Opening 2021Despite the fact that America became the best defense, individual errors in defense and attack continue to cost us points, that is why the board is already looking for possible reinforcements for the next tournament.

Rumors indicate that the priority for the Eagles are a central defender and a forward, which seems Santiago Solari it already has its sights set on its possible incorporations.

The first is Lautaro Giannetti, a 27-year-old Argentine central defender, currently playing in the Velez Sarsfield, who has been his club since the lower ranks, is currently experiencing his best moment of his career, the same situation that has raised his value to the highest point on record. In previous days he was associated with NecaxaWell, the Aguascalientes club looked for him; however the operation did not continue.

The second reinforcement in the sights is Eduardo Aguirre, as previously mentioned, the Mexican forward is wanted by America and ChivasAs mentioned by the father of the 24-year-old forward, his team at the moment is Santos Laguna.