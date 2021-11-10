The FC Barcelona extends the hand to him to Riyad Mahrez

Xavi Hernández is imposing his first slogans after assuming the reins of a FC Barcelona who longs to recover excellence. To do this, it will have to lay the foundations of a recovery process that is expected to be fairly gradual in both Spain and Europe. And a priority issue goes directly through your options in the transfer market.

According to what the newspaper points out Sport, the Egarense wants to intensify the search for new troops. And it seems that the entity chaired by Joan Laporta wants to take advantage of the discontent of Riyad Mahrez (30 years old) at Manchester City. In fact, the striker would be delighted with a change of scenery in winter.

Goodbye bells at Manchester City?

A situation that, as expected, does not go unnoticed for Xavi with a view to greatly boosting the offensive plot of his Barça. Surely, whatever crack of Leicester City would become a fantastic reinforcement for the squad blaugrana. For this, the Catalan team will have to negotiate with the brand new champion of the Premier League.

Of course, the culés They will have to compete with two other colossi on the continental scene for the Mahrez pass. Namely, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain They have also expressed their interest in the player who works under Pep Guardiola at City. Likewise, it is under contract with the Sky blues until June 30, 2023.