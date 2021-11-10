The Definitive Edition shows its first images for Nintendo Switch

We are just days away from the return of one of the most legendary adventure trios in video game history. GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is coming November 11 to all systems, with acompletely renewed visual aspect from the use of the Unreal Engine.

It will be on PS5, Xbox Series and PC where we can fully enjoy San Andreas, Vice City and Liberty City, although until now we were missing images of a version. Finally, Rockstar has revealed several images for Nintendo Switch of the compilation on its website, which you can see below.





















There are several places and protagonists, such as CJ or Tommy Vercetti, who appear in these screenshots. For now, it remains for cConfirm the performance of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition on the Nintendo hybrid. What we do know is that the physical version of the Switch requires an additional download, so not all content is implemented on the cartridge.

Meanwhile, on November 11, GTA San Andreas: The Definitive Edition will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass and in December GTA 3: The Definitive Edition to PlayStation Now. We can already get a better idea of ​​how much games have changed thanks to this comparison.