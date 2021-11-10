the day Julia Roberts became a runaway bride

Perhaps, for much of the audience, the perfect man in Julia Roberts’ life is Richard Gere.

The reason is that scene from Pretty Woman in which he says “Vivian! Vivian!” and climb the fire escape with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

But the real loves of Roberts -In a couple since 2000 with Danny Moder- they had different shades. One of those stories was with Kiefer Sutherland.



Julia Roberts likes to keep a low profile AFP Photo.

Precisely the year of the premiere of Pretty Woman, in 1990, Roberts and Sutherland, known to much of the public for his role as the federal agent Jack bauer in the popular series 24.

How does a note on the Spanish site count? InStyle, the point of connection between the two was the shooting of the movie Flatliners or Mortal Line. The film is about how five medical students, who examined some of the cases of people who came back to life after being clinically dead, decide to experience in themselves what lies beyond death.

The impact was limited. But it was valid for the meeting between them.



Kiefer Sutherland admitted that Julia Roberts made a good decision to call off her Photo FOX wedding.

The courtship between Roberts and Sutherland

Both came to this shoot fresh out of a previous love affair. He had recently divorced from Camellia Kath and she had broken up with Dylan mcdermott, lawyer Bobby donnell in the legal drama series The Practice.

The chemistry between the two, says the same source, was immediate. It didn’t take long for them to show themselves together.

One of those first public appearances was in the August 90 preview of the movie Young Guns II. They both had looks that seemed perfectly beguiled.

A few months later Roberts and Sutherland they got engaged.

The wedding that was not

Before long they set a date for the wedding. The plan was calculated for July 1991. But it was not fulfilled. A day before they sent a communiqué in which they very briefly announced that the wedding had been postponed.

What happened after? How it counts In Style, there was never news that they took up that idea again.



Flatliners: the film in which Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland agreed.

Runaway girlfriend?

She was the star of that moment and the wishes of the press were to see her in a wedding dress.

The not minor detail is that they were only 23 and 24 years old. Perhaps, they realized that they were skipping a stage and that it was better to put their foot on the brake.

Rather, according to the opinion published by InStyleIt was she who noticed that. For this opinion, they did a trace of the publications of that time.

In those interviews, Roberts He simply said that they both thought something like “this is not right for either of us.”

The theory could be very successful. Except because Sutherland many years later, in 2005, he told the magazine Rolling stone: “I commend Julia for seeing how young and dumb we were, even at the last minute, as painful and difficult as they were. Thank God she saw it.”.

This statement fits best with the annoying attitude of Roberts when Kiefer he looks like the victim of breakup, as if she had left him lying on the altar.

In addition, a rumor that rang out loudly of an alleged date of the actor with a dancer when he was engaged to a dancer remained in the environment forever. Roberts.