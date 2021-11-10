The creator of ‘Invasin’ asked Apple to turn off all iPhones in the world as a promotion

Apple TV + premiere Invasion few weeks ago. The series tells us about an alien invasion worldwide, something of which we declare ourselves total fans, counting ourselves from different points of view throughout the world. Your Creator, Simon Kinberg, also responsible for the saga of X Men in the cinema, wanted to collaborate with Apple to give the green light to a risky marketing maneuver: turn off everyone’s iPhones for a few seconds.

A promotion as ambitious as it is risky

Kinberg has explained to Newsweek (he Gizmodo) that asked Apple to take advantage of its global pull as a maker of electronic devicess to make an impact on the audience in order to promote Invasion. During a marketing meeting, the filmmaker laid out his risky idea, asking those in Cupertino if it was possible to turn off every iPhone or iPad in the world for a few seconds. “My dream for marketing is that, at a certain point, you could make all your devices, I think they are 2 billion devices worldwide, they will just shut down for 15 seconds“he came to ask in a meeting with Apple.

The idea of ​​Simon Kinberg, creative behind the series for the Apple TV + service, was clear. Cause a unprecedented large-scale panic surge, simulating what Orson Welles achieved when it issued by the radio its adaptation of War of the Worlds on Halloween 1938. Logically, the play was as ambitious as possible. Rendering every iPhone in the world useless to advertise a streaming series is not very smart. They said: Yes, we will not do that Kinberg explained We will not sabotage our biggest business, which is our products.“But the meetings were fruitful, and the showrunner He praised and applauded Apple’s courage with such a show.

“ Simon Kinberg wanted to emulate the chaos and bewilderment of Orson Wells’s ‘War of the Worlds’

“This series is not based on books or any pre-existing intellectual property, so the leap of faith they took was incredible.”, concludes. With Invasion viewers will be transported to different locations. The series’ story is set on several continents, presenting different perspectives of the same problem on a global scale: an alien invasion that humanity has to deal with if it doesn’t even want to go extinct in a matter of days. The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider). Invasion they premiere on October 22 with several episodes, and every week new episodes are released.