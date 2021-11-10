The countries that can qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this FIFA Date

The party for the Qatar World Cup will continue to take shape on this November FIFA Date when eight teams are classified in the UEFA qualifiers in Europe and quite possibly the first in the Conmebol with Brazil, which already has the virtual pass. In this way at the end of the FIFA date there would be a total of 11 classified plus the host.

In the UEFA Days 9 and 10 are played, which will define the course of those classified in the first place, who thus earn the right to participate in the Qatar FIFA Cup 2022. The second places that will attend the Repechage to be played in March will also be defined.

In Group A, Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo fights with Serbia for the direct ticket with 17 and 16 points respectively. The advantage for the Portuguese is that they have two games to secure the pass, especially since both will meet on November 14.

A similar situation will live Spain and Sweden who face each other for the leadership of Group B. Both have two games to play, and the second will be between both teams in command of the technicians Luis Enrique and Janne Andersson.

Italy and Switzerland tied with 14 points they will have their key game on Friday November 12 when they face each other. Although the two will have a match later, that match in Rome will define the course of the qualifier in Group C.

France is another one that I could classify in this FIFA date. The World Champion seeks to endorse its title in Qatar and to achieve this he will have to maintain his advantage in Group D with Ukraine which is three points behind the lead.

Belgium in Group E you have practically guaranteed your ticket to the World Cup with a difference of five points on Czech Republic. Unless Welsh Add six points and the Belgians none, everything indicates that the Red Devils will enter directly.

Another of the direct confrontations for a place in Qatar will happen in the Group G Come in Netherlands and Norway. The Dutch have a two-point advantage, but both play two games and one is between them. It should be remembered that it will be important for those led by Louis Van Gaal classify because they were not in the appointment of Russia three years ago.

The Russia selection It is also close to the world as long as it does not allow itself to be reached by Croatia in Group H and Group I, the England national team will look to dribble the Poland chase to finish as leader and secure the ticket to Qatar.

This is how things are in South America

In the Conmebol qualifiers, Brazil you would achieve a place mathematically with a point. This is because it would reach 32 units and none of the Selections located between the sixth and the tenth place could reach it.

Yes chili win and the Amazonians lose, it would only delay its official entry, since it is difficult for it to be eliminated. On the other hand, if you want to secure the direct pass you will only have to beat Colombia Thursday and you will have your direct ticket.

What happens in Concacaf and other confederations?

On Concacaf there could still not be a guaranteed ticket in the Octagonal, despite the fact that the Mexican team It is a leader. Not even winning his two games would he have the ticket mathematically because there are still nine games left.

On Asia Days 5 and 6 of the second phase will be played, which consists of a total of 10 dates. The winners will proceed to the third round where the tickets are defined. On Africa the final eliminatory will be in 2022 as in the Confederation of Oceania.

Which teams are already classified?

So far only Germany and Denmark are classified to world after winning their respective groups in the UEFA knockout. Together with the host Qatar they are the only ones who have their place secured.