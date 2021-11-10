The controversial celebration of Eric Lira with a policeman in the comeback of Pumas vs Cruz Azul

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter / @ alanlarav

After the victory of Cougars by 4-3 about Blue Cross, the team enthusiastically returned to the locker room. Players were smiling at the fans, waving to the stands and raising their hands in victory. Everything normal, the university students got their pass to reclassification in an agonizing way, the celebration was deserved, however, the youth squad Erik Lira starred in a peculiar moment: he hit one of the policemen from around the field.

Of course this was not part of the television broadcast. The video went viral on social networks a few hours after the game, when fans on Twitter began to share these images with their respective opinions. You can see the young Mexican very happy about the result of the match, celebrating with great energy. With this euphoria involved, Lira found it easy to zap the helmet of a policeman whose back was turned, to later say a few words and walk to the locker room.

Some classified it as a lack of respect for the authorities, an excess of confidence that crossed the allowed limits. There are even those who ask for a sanction for the player, for the act he had against an authority figure. On the other hand, there are those who justify Erik’s actions and take it with humor. They argue that the policeman seems to smile after what happened and that it was not an act of malicious intent.

Erik Lira celebrated in front of the policeman after the victory of Pumas against Cruz Azul. (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter)

At the moment no official statement has been made by the University Club or Liga MX, so it seems that such action may go unnoticed. However, the fact that it has become a trend and is the object of public opinion, will cause this peculiar celebration not to be forgotten.

This was not the only action by Erik Lira that unleashed opinions on social networks. When Pumas scored the fourth goal, the one with which they reversed a 1-3 to turn it into a 4-3, the excitement of the University Olympic Stadium exploded. Diogo Oliveira He converted the score and ran to celebrate it together with the fans, behind him there were several feline companions who did the same.

During the celebration with the fans, Lira was in charge of starring in another moment that was captured by the cameras and that unleashed laughter and anger from people on social networks. The now national team, held the head of one of the civil defense men in the stadium with his two hands. The Pumas player took the opportunity to shake the head of the worker at the same time that he shouted the score.

Erik Lira shakes the head of a worker at the University Olympic Stadium. (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter)

With this it became clear that the university squad is capable of celebrating euphorically with anyone who is put in front of him. This celebration was also a source of ridicule on social networks, as well as criticism. The actions of the young man divided the opinion of users on social networks.

For now, Pumas managed to achieve reclassification, to a life or death match, in which he will face Toluca in the stadium Nemesio Ten. A date has not yet been established for this meeting, but it will take place after the week of inactivity due to the FIFA date and the confrontations of the Mexican National Team against the United States and Canada. It is worth mentioning that Erik Lira was not summoned by Gerardo Martino for said matches.

