The club that could pay the Jules Koundé clause

“We all know it was a lively summer, but now it’s past. I’m focused on Sevilla, the most important thing is on the pitch. The team needs me and I need it to perform at my best. I’m happy with the results and how I play. , although I have a lot of room to improve and make a season even more complete than the last one “.

At the end of last September, the Gaul Jules Kooundé He was sincere at a press conference and acknowledged that, after leaving behind a summer full of rumors, the only thing that passes through his head is the idea of ​​completing a good season with him. Seville.

The Premier, on the prowl again

Although the player seems to have it quite clear, speculation about his future does not stop. In fact, in these last hours, it has been the newspaper Ace who has pointed out that an important set of the Premier League, the Manchester United, is considering launching its nets on the central during the next winter market.

After rejecting a € 50 million offer from Chelsea last summer, the people of Seville are still holding on tightly to the € 80 million listed in their clause. The problem is that, due to their delicate sporting situation and their economic potential, it would not be surprising that the Red Devils consider reaching that figure in January. In that case, Monchi would be forced to pull the agenda to cover his space.